Women’s basketball gets huge win against undefeated No. 2 Cal State Dominguez Hills

With clutch 3-pointers from senior guard Jadence Clifton and a game-winning free throw from senior guard Jordan Allred, the Wildcats stunned the then No. 2 Dominguez Hills, ending their undefeated season and their 28-game win streak on their home floor. After winning a tight game against Cal State LA on Thursday, the Wildcats women’s basketball team traveled to play against Cal State Dominguez Hills on Saturday.

A tightly contested game saw Chico State take an early 22-17 lead with strong three-point shooting in the first quarter. Dominguez Hills, led by the offensive control of Nala Williams and Cristina Jones, responded in the second, narrowing the Wildcats’ lead to 39-36 at halftime.

The momentum swung decisively in the third quarter as Dominguez Hills’s defensive pressure and transition game overwhelmed Chico State. The Toros, led by Williams’s dominance inside and Teagan Thurman‘s key rebounds, took a 57-53 lead heading into the final period, holding the Wildcats to 22.2% shooting and forcing multiple turnovers.

In the fourth quarter, after the Toros established a 65-57 lead, the Wildcats began to rally, beginning with a layup from senior forward Meadow Aragon and a 3-point field goal by sophomore guard Kaila Woo. Allred added two critical 3-point field goals, bringing the score to 70-68 with 1:27 remaining.

With Clifton’s clutch shot giving the Wildcats a 74-71 lead, the remaining 47 seconds were a defensive battle. Dominguez Hills launched a flurry of 3-point attempts, and after a missed shot by Nala Williams, Allred grabbed the pivotal rebound with 7.5 seconds remaining.

Despite the Toros trying to steal possession, senior forward Makenzi Laporte‘s baseline pass to an open Allred near the bench preserved the Wildcats’ lead. The resulting foul allowed Allred to seal the victory with a crucial free throw.

Allred led the Wildcats with 21 points, followed by Clifton’s 16. Aragon contributed a strong double-double, scoring 12 points and securing 10 of the team’s 40 rebounds.

This victory concludes a pivotal 2-0 road trip in Los Angeles County for Chico State, forcing the NCAA Championship committee to reassess the Wildcats’ standing against two teams previously placed “under consideration” in the regional poll.

With a 20-6 record, marking their second consecutive 20-win season, Chico State heads into their final two regular-season games.

Currently third in the CCAA with a 15-5 conference record, they trail Cal Poly Pomona by two games and lead Cal State San Bernardino by two. Both Cal Poly Pomona and Cal State San Bernardino will play their final games on the road, while the Wildcats enjoy a home-court advantage at Acker Gym.

The Wildcats final conference home games will take place Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against Sonoma State and Saturday at 1:00 p.m. against Cal State San Marcos.

Home games are free for students who bring their student ID or show their Canvas home page.

For information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the games live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

