Advertisement
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Advertisement
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Late-game heroics extend the Wildcats win streak to three games

With Thursday’s win, Chico State secured the No. 3 seed toward the California Collegiate Athletic Association playoff tournament
Byline photo of Lukas Mann
Lukas Mann, Sports Reporter // February 28, 2025
Aaron Draper
Senior forward Meadow Aragon driving through the crowded Seawolves paint in the second half of Thursday night’s win. Photo taken by Aaron Draper.

A 27-point fourth quarter fueled Chico State’s women’s basketball team to an 81-68 win over Sonoma State in their final Thursday night home game.

Reigning Conference Women’s Player of the Week, Jadence Clifton was vital to the win with yet another efficient performance. Clifton contributed 14 points, connecting on four of her five shots from the floor to go with a perfect 4-of-4 from the line. Senior forward Meadow Aragon shared a team-high in points with her fellow senior, Jordan Allred, both finishing with 19.

“My teammates just give me their support and confidence every single day to go out there, and I really just play for them,” Clifton said. 

It was an end-to-end game through the first 20 minutes, with both teams trading tough shot after tough shot. The Seawolves senior point guard Jayme Blackard poured on 18 of her career-high 26 points in the first half. Her performance helped the Seawolves amass a three-point lead going into the halfway mark. 

“Halftime we came in and said we needed to pick it up on the defensive end and we came out and did that from the start,” Clifton said. 

After a fairly-even third quarter, the Wildcats found themselves down only one possession heading into the final 10 minutes of play. However, Allred had something to say about it, scoring 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter and being the spark plug to Chico’s offensive outburst. 

“The trust we have within this team is what makes us so great,” Allred said. “We share the ball, and we’re all really good basketball players. It’s just great to play with a team like this.”

With Thursday’s win, the Wildcats secured the No. 3 seed towards the California Collegiate Athletic Association playoff tournament. A pair of wins over Cal State LA and the previously undefeated No. 3 Cal State Dominguez Hills, helped the Wildcats obtain the eighth and final spot in the NCAA Western Regional Polls.

“We’re not only looking to win our conference but we’re looking to get into regionals,” Allred said. “We’ve won really big games over our last three, and I think we’ve found each other at the end of the season and I think that’s when it matters the most.”

Chico State supporters and family cheering on their women’s basketball team in their final homestand of the year against the Sonoma State Seawolves Thursday night. Photo taken by Aaron Draper.

The Wildcats improved to 21-6 on the year and 16-5 through conference play. Their final game of the season will play out in the Acker Gymnasium on Saturday at 1 p.m. against the Cal State San Marcos Cougars. The team seems to be finding their form in the most crucial points in the season and are playing with a must-win mindset going forward. 

The team will honor its six seniors, including Ashleigh Barr and the entire starting five of Ciara Michalik, Allred, Makenzi Laporte, Clifton and Aragon.

Home games are free to attend for students who present their student ID or Canvas home page. 

For information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

Lukas Mann can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Lukas Mann
Lukas Mann, Sports Reporter
Lukas Mann is in his fourth year at Chico State as a journalism major with a minor in broadcasting. This is his second semester reporting for The Orion, focusing on sports. He is from Alameda, in the heart of the Bay Area. He is excited to improve his writing and reporting skills and hopes to work in the sports field post-graduation. In his spare time, he enjoys playing sports like golf and basketball and spending time with friends and family.