One person in hospital following shooting in downtown Chico

Police responded at around 6 p.m. to the parking lot at the corner of E. Second and Wall streets to reports of “shots fired” where they found a gunshot victim.

“The victim was taken to Enloe Medical Center and is currently in stable condition,” said Chico police Lt. Mike Rodden, the department’s watch commander. Officers questioned several witnesses and are following up on leads at this time.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim. No arrests have been made.

East Second Street is closed from Main Street to Orient Street, and Wall Street is closed from Second Street to Third Street. Both are expected to be closed until around 10 p.m.

Drivers with vehicles inside the crime scene can contact a Volunteer In Police Service member, or an officer at nearby intersections who can facilitate vehicle return.

“If anyone did witness, or has any information about this, please contact [Chico Police Department] so we can get a statement from them … It’s still early in the investigation so there’s nothing we can put out there [at this time],” said Rodden.

Updates will be provided by The Orion as they come in.

C. N. Kepler can be reached at [email protected]