One dead in officer-involved shooting on Nord Avenue 

A man was shot and killed by police after a gunfire exchange during an attempted arrest in an apartment complex near 1200 Nord Avenue on Saturday. The Butte County Officer-Involved Protocol Team has been dispatched to the scene to investigate the incident.

Chico Police Department said, in a press release, that officers attempted negotiations for several hours before the subject exchanged gunfire with police. Officers returned fire, resulting in the subject’s death at the scene. As per department practice, the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

Initially, Chico PD had issued a press release on Saturday refuting reports of gunshots near Nord Avenue. At that time, Captain Omar Peña stated that “distractionary devices” were used by search teams and that social media claims of active shooting were incorrect.

Later, Peña said the wanted subject had been located and that the situation escalated into gunfire after failed negotiations.

The Orion will continue to update as more information becomes available.

