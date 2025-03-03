A&E weekly wind-up: March 3-March 11

Music:

Jenny Don’t and The Spurs

Date/Time: March 5 at 8 p.m.

Location: Winchester Goose

Cost: $17.85

Tickets: Bandsintown

Age restriction: 21+

Live Jazz

Date/Time: March 6 at 7:30

Location: The DownLo

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: All Ages

United We Dance: The Ultimate Rave Experience

Date/Time: March 7 at 9:30 p.m.

Location: The Senator Theatre

Cost: $24.65

Tickets: TicketWeb

Age Restriction: 18+

Los Coyotes Band

Date/Time: March 7 from 7-9 p.m.

Location: Mulberry Station

Cost: $5 at door

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: 21+

Hot Flash

Date/Time: March 8 at 6 p.m.

Location: Secret Trails Brewing Co.

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: None Listed

Dueling Pianos

Date/Time: March 8 at 8 p.m.

Location: Argus Bar

Cost: $15

Tickets: Argusvenue

Age Restriction: None Listed

Turn Signal

Date/Time: March 8 at 8-10 p.m.

Location: Mulberry Station

Cost: $5

Tickets: At door

Age Restriction: None listed

The Garden

Date/Time: March 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Senator Theatre

Cost: $38.53

Tickets: TicketWeb

Age Restriction: All Ages

Emma and Will

Date/Time: March 9 at 3 p.m.

Location: Secret Trail Brewing Co.

Cost: Free

Tickets:None

Age Restriction: None Listed

Zoso – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

Date/Time: March 9 at 8 p.m.

Location: Senator Theatre

Cost: $32.36

Tickets: TicketWeb

Age Restriction: All Ages

Film:

Parthenope

Directed by: Paolo Sorrentino

Showing: The Pageant

Rated: R

Runtime: 136 minutes

Mickey 17

Directed by: Bong Joon-Ho

Showing: Cinemark

Rated: R

Runtime: 137 minutes

Rule Breakers

Directed by: Bill Guttentag

Showing: Cinemark

Rated: PG

Runtime: 120 minutes

Theatre:

Les Misérables School Edition

Date/Time: March 7 to March 9

Location: Paradise Performing Arts Center

Tickets: Inspire

A Bee Story

Date/Time: March 8 at 2 p.m.

Location: Laxson Auditorium

Tickets: University Box Office

Arts:

Birds, Birds, and More Birds

Hosted By: Museum of Northern California Art

Dates: Jan. 16-March 16

Unfolded: Seasons and Symbols of the Kimono

Hosted by: Valene L. Smith Museum of Anthropology

Dates: Opens Jan. 25

Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Events:

Chico Taproom Open Mic Night

Hosted by: Chico Taproom

Dates: March 3

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Monday Night Game Night

Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co.

Dates: March 3

Time: 3-9 p.m.

Bingo

Hosted By: The Bear

Dates: March 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Trivia with Roland!

Hosted By: Mulberry Station

Dates: March 5

Time: 6 p.m.

Jazz Night

Hosted by: Winchester Goose

Dates: March 5

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Open Mic Night

Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co.

Dates: March 5

Time: 6 p.m.

Karaoke at The Trail

Hosted By: Secret Trail Brewing Co.

Dates: March 6

Time: 6 p.m.

Karaoke Showcase

Hosted By: Mulberry Station

Dates: March 6

Time: 9 p.m.

If your event was missed or is upcoming for another week and you would like it added, reach out to [email protected].

Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected]