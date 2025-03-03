A&E weekly wind-up: March 3-March 11

Music:
Jenny Don’t and The Spurs
Date/Time: March 5 at 8 p.m.
Location: Winchester Goose
Cost: $17.85
Tickets: Bandsintown
Age restriction: 21+
Live Jazz
Date/Time: March 6 at 7:30
Location: The DownLo
Cost: Free
Tickets: None
Age Restriction: All Ages
United We Dance: The Ultimate Rave Experience
Date/Time: March 7 at 9:30 p.m.
Location: The Senator Theatre
Cost: $24.65
Tickets: TicketWeb
Age Restriction: 18+
Los Coyotes Band
Date/Time: March 7 from 7-9 p.m.
Location: Mulberry Station
Cost: $5 at door
Tickets: None
Age Restriction: 21+
Date/Time: March 8 at 6 p.m.
Location: Secret Trails Brewing Co.
Cost: Free
Tickets: None
Age Restriction: None Listed
Dueling Pianos
Date/Time: March 8 at 8 p.m.
Location: Argus Bar
Cost: $15
Tickets: Argusvenue
Age Restriction: None Listed
Date/Time: March 8 at 8-10 p.m.
Location: Mulberry Station
Cost: $5
Tickets: At door
Age Restriction: None listed
Date/Time: March 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Senator Theatre
Cost: $38.53
Tickets: TicketWeb
Age Restriction: All Ages
Date/Time: March 9 at 3 p.m.
Location: Secret Trail Brewing Co.
Cost: Free
Tickets:None
Age Restriction: None Listed
Zoso – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
Date/Time: March 9 at 8 p.m.
Location: Senator Theatre
Cost: $32.36
Tickets: TicketWeb
Age Restriction: All Ages
Film:
Directed by: Paolo Sorrentino
Showing: The Pageant
Rated: R
Runtime: 136 minutes
Directed by: Bong Joon-Ho
Showing: Cinemark
Rated: R
Runtime: 137 minutes
Directed by: Bill Guttentag
Showing: Cinemark
Rated: PG
Runtime: 120 minutes
Theatre:
Les Misérables School Edition
Date/Time: March 7 to March 9
Location: Paradise Performing Arts Center
Tickets: Inspire
Date/Time: March 8 at 2 p.m.
Location: Laxson Auditorium
Tickets: University Box Office
Arts:
Hosted By: Museum of Northern California Art
Dates: Jan. 16-March 16
Unfolded: Seasons and Symbols of the Kimono
Hosted by: Valene L. Smith Museum of Anthropology
Dates: Opens Jan. 25
Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Events:
Chico Taproom Open Mic Night
Hosted by: Chico Taproom
Dates: March 3
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Monday Night Game Night
Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co.
Dates: March 3
Time: 3-9 p.m.
Bingo
Hosted By: The Bear
Dates: March 4
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Trivia with Roland!
Hosted By: Mulberry Station
Dates: March 5
Time: 6 p.m.
Jazz Night
Hosted by: Winchester Goose
Dates: March 5
Time: 7-9 p.m.
Open Mic Night
Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co.
Dates: March 5
Time: 6 p.m.
Karaoke at The Trail
Hosted By: Secret Trail Brewing Co.
Dates: March 6
Time: 6 p.m.
Karaoke Showcase
Hosted By: Mulberry Station
Dates: March 6
Time: 9 p.m.
