Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
A&E weekly wind-up: March 3-March 11

For all things arts and entertainment, these are the happenings in Chico
Byline photo of Chris Hutton
Chris Hutton, Entertainment and Features Editor // March 3, 2025
Nadia Hill
Graphic by Nadia Hill

Music:

Jenny Don’t and The Spurs

Date/Time: March 5 at 8 p.m.

Location: Winchester Goose

Cost: $17.85

Tickets: Bandsintown

Age restriction: 21+

 

Live Jazz

Date/Time: March 6 at 7:30

Location: The DownLo

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: All Ages

 

United We Dance: The Ultimate Rave Experience 

Date/Time: March 7 at 9:30 p.m.

Location: The Senator Theatre

Cost: $24.65

Tickets: TicketWeb

Age Restriction: 18+

 

Los Coyotes Band

Date/Time: March 7 from 7-9 p.m.

Location: Mulberry Station

Cost: $5 at door

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: 21+

 

Hot Flash

Date/Time: March 8 at 6 p.m.

Location: Secret Trails Brewing Co.

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: None Listed

 

Dueling Pianos

Date/Time: March 8 at 8 p.m.

Location: Argus Bar

Cost: $15

Tickets: Argusvenue

Age Restriction: None Listed

 

Turn Signal

Date/Time: March 8 at 8-10 p.m.

Location: Mulberry Station

Cost: $5

Tickets: At door

Age Restriction: None listed

 

The Garden

Date/Time: March 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Senator Theatre

Cost: $38.53

Tickets: TicketWeb

Age Restriction: All Ages

 

Emma and Will

Date/Time: March 9 at 3 p.m.

Location: Secret Trail Brewing Co.

Cost: Free

Tickets:None

Age Restriction: None Listed

 

Zoso – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

Date/Time: March 9 at 8 p.m.

Location: Senator Theatre

Cost: $32.36

Tickets: TicketWeb

Age Restriction: All Ages

 

Film:

Parthenope 

Directed by: Paolo Sorrentino

Showing: The Pageant

Rated: R

Runtime: 136 minutes

 

Mickey 17

Directed by: Bong Joon-Ho

Showing: Cinemark

Rated: R

Runtime: 137 minutes

 

Rule Breakers

Directed by: Bill Guttentag

Showing: Cinemark

Rated: PG

Runtime: 120 minutes

Theatre:

Les Misérables School Edition

Date/Time: March 7 to March 9

Location: Paradise Performing Arts Center

Tickets: Inspire

 

A Bee Story

Date/Time: March 8 at 2 p.m.

Location: Laxson Auditorium

Tickets: University Box Office

 

Arts:

Birds, Birds, and More Birds

Hosted By: Museum of Northern California Art

Dates: Jan. 16-March 16 

 

Unfolded: Seasons and Symbols of the Kimono

Hosted by: Valene L. Smith Museum of Anthropology

Dates: Opens Jan. 25

Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

 

Events: 

Chico Taproom Open Mic Night

Hosted by: Chico Taproom

Dates: March 3

Time: 6:30 p.m.

 

Monday Night Game Night 

Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co. 

Dates: March 3

Time: 3-9 p.m.

 

Bingo

Hosted By: The Bear

Dates: March 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

 

Trivia with Roland!

Hosted By: Mulberry Station

Dates: March 5

Time: 6 p.m.

 

Jazz Night

Hosted by: Winchester Goose

Dates: March 5

Time: 7-9 p.m.

 

Open Mic Night 

Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co.

Dates: March 5

Time: 6 p.m.

 

Karaoke at The Trail

Hosted By: Secret Trail Brewing Co.

Dates: March 6

Time: 6 p.m.

 

Karaoke Showcase

Hosted By: Mulberry Station

Dates: March 6

Time: 9 p.m.

 

Follow our entertainment calendar for even more events in and around Chico!

 

If your event was missed or is upcoming for another week and you would like it added, reach out to [email protected]

 

Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected]

 

