Women’s basketball secure No. 3 seed in CCAA Championships

In a game with significant postseason implications, the Chico State women’s basketball team commemorated their senior class before securing an 80-62 victory over Cal State San Marcos in the regular season finale.

In a pre-game ceremony, the Wildcats recognized their senior class of 2025, consisting of guards Jordan Allred, Ciarah Michalik and Jadence Clifton, as well as forwards Meadow Aragon, Ashleigh Barr and Makenzi Laporte.

From the start of the game, Chico State established control through notable performances from their seniors. Laporte led the scoring effort with 22 points and secured 11 rebounds, while Clifton contributed 14 points, five assists and four steals. Allred matched Clifton’s scoring output with 14 points.

Chico State took control early and never relinquished it. A commanding 45-20 halftime lead, fueled by strong defense and timely three-pointers from Laporte and Allred set the tone for a dominant second half, culminating in a decisive victory.

With a 22-6 overall record and 17-5 in conference play, Chico State finished third in the CCAA and earned the No. 3 seed for the CCAA Championships held on the campus of Cal State San Marcos. The seeding for their quarterfinal opponent was delayed until after other conference games. A tie for fifth between Sonoma State and Cal State LA required the use of CCAA bylaws, which ultimately favored Sonoma State based on their head-to-head result against Chico State.

Therefore, Chico State will play No. 6 seed Cal State LA in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., with the winner facing No. 2 Cal Poly Pomona.

