Wildcats’ speed proves decisive in series sweep

After winning the first three games against the Cal Poly Pomona Broncos, including a doubleheader sweep capped by a walk-off home run, the Wildcats’ momentum was stalled by a two-hour weather delay.

The delay didn’t bother Wildcat starting pitcher Rocco Borelli, as he struck out the side to start the game and had a strong overall performance. Borelli had his longest outing of the season going six innings, only allowing three earned runs, and had an efficient pitch count of 72.

The Wildcats’ speed and baserunning savvy were on display for the whole game as they stole three bases and took any extra-base they could. Their base running opened up the scoring in the second inning after they were able to bait the pitcher into a pick-off attempt that allowed outfielder Phoenix Casias to score from third.

“Either you’re feeling the pressure, or you’re applying pressure,” Head Coach Dave Taylor said. “There’s no in-between. So we wanna be on the side of applying pressure on the bases.”

Early Wildcat offense came courtesy of three singles: Shortstop Ernie Arambula, beat out an infield single to the pitcher, second baseman Thade Miller, singled back up the middle and right-fielder Troy Kent, hit a sharp ground ball through the right side.

The Broncos were able to get right back in the game after Borelli surrendered a three-run home run to center fielder Brent Cota, cutting the lead to just one. Fortunately, the Wildcats were able to get three insurance runs in the fifth inning and an additional run in the sixth.

Despite Tyce Ochs giving up a two-run homer in the seventh, cutting the lead to two, Dylan Adelman shut down the Broncos with two scoreless innings for the save. During the four-game series, coach Taylor was very pleased with how his bullpen performed in so many tight situations.

“I mean, all grindy games where guys out of the pen pitched with a lot on the line, and they came through,” Taylor said.

Taylor expressed immense satisfaction with the Wildcats’ dominant four-game sweep of the Broncos, emphasizing the rarity of such a feat within conference play.

The four-game sweep moves the Wildcats to 12-5 on the season as they will look to carry their momentum into Sonoma State next weekend for a four-game series against the SeaWolves starting on Friday at 2 p.m.

The Wildcats will be back in Nettleton Stadium on March 14, for another four-game series against Cal State East Bay.

Home games are free for students who bring their student ID or show their Canvas home page.

For information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

