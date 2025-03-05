Jojo Murphy wins Conference Player of the Year

Junior guard Jojo Murphy was named CCAA Men’s Basketball Player of the Year on Tuesday, becoming the fourth Wildcat to win the award.

Murphy had an outstanding season, leading the conference in points per game at 20.4, 3-point percentage (.404) and 3-pointers per game (2.65). He scored in double figures in all 26 games played, while reaching 20 points in 16 of them. He also won three FloCollege/CCAA Player of the Week awards.

His highest-scoring game came against Cal State LA in January, when he scored 31 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including five 3-pointers.

Murphy is the first to win player of the year since the 2021-22 season, when Malik Duffy took home the award.

Along with player of the year, Murphy was named to the All-CCAA First Team along with fellow Wildcat Isaiah Kerr. This is Murphy’s second time on the first team. Junior Trae Taylor was named to the All-CCAA Second Team, while Miles Daniels and Caden Harris were honorable mentions.

Murphy helped the Wildcats to a second-place finish in the CCAA, narrowly finishing behind Cal State Dominguez Hills for the season title. They finished 19-3 in conference play and 23-5 overall, earning them a first-round bye in the CCAA tournament.

The tournament’s first round begins Thursday in San Marcos, but the Wildcats will play their first game in the semifinals on Friday. They will play the winner of the quarterfinal between Cal State San Bernardino and Cal State LA.

To keep up with the CCAA championship tournament, games are streamed on FloSports or heard on KPAY AM 1290 and 102.9 FM.

