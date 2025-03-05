Taylor earns first career basketball player of the week award

After delivering two standout performances to wrap up the men’s basketball season, senior Trae Taylor earned his first-career FloCollege/CCAA Player of the Week award. Taylor averaged 29.5 points and eight rebounds per game in the final two games as the Wildcats secured a strong finish.

In the first matchup against Sonoma State, Taylor scored a perfect 14-14 from the field and a career-high 32 points.

He followed up with another strong showing against Cal State San Marcos, recording a double-double, including 27 points and a season-high 11 rebounds. He also shot 11-for-15 from the free throw line to help extend the Wildcats to their eighth straight win.

The Wildcats finished the regular season as the No. 2 seed in the conference and now await their opponent for the CCAA tournament on Friday at noon in San Marcos. Games are streamed on FloSports or heard on KPAY AM 1290 and 102.9 FM.

