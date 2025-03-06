Lent 2025 – A season misunderstood

Lent is upon us. Many Christians and Catholics across the world have embarked on the 40-day season of reflection and preparation. Lent began on Ash Wednesday, March 5, and ends on Easter Sunday, April 20. It is a common religious tradition for Christ followers everywhere.

For those who are unfamiliar with the origins of Lent, it is based on Matthew 4 when Jesus Christ spends 40 days in the desert fasting and praying. Suddenly, Satan appears and tempts a starving, tired Jesus to give in to his desires. Satan tempts Jesus three times, and every time Jesus rebukes the temptations with Scripture.

Christians follow Jesus’ example of fighting temptation by choosing to give up an earthly desire or vice for 40 days. Common things that people give up include sugar, alcohol and other guilty pleasures. Some may fast and others may spend long periods of time in prayer.

The purpose of this is to discipline oneself and draw closer to God, relying on him to push through earthly temptations all the way up to Holy Week and finally Easter Sunday.

I believe Lent is something that our society needs. As a Christian I have observed commonly-harmful activities young people are sucked into, and have struggled with my own temptations as well.

Temptations and addictions are in our faces 24/7. Whether it is social media, sugar, smoking, alcoholism, drugs, pornography, sex or validation, it’s rough out there. Lent gives Christians the opportunity to say “NO” to earthly temptations that distract us from what we are called to do.

It is a form of protest, of rebellion against consumerism and sin. Though often practiced in private, Lent is a silent declaration that one refuses to be a slave to the pleasure and comfort that has sunk its claws into the masses – and anyone can join the fight.

Often the concept of Lent is misunderstood, and therefore, ridiculed and rejected. This is a shame because it can be a beautiful and impactful time for a Christ follower who wants to live by Jesus’ example and rebel against the status quo. So without further ado, let’s debunk three common myths about Lent:

“Lent is only for Catholics.”

Lent is consistently practiced in Catholicism – that is correct. Catholics follow more traditions during this time, such as abstaining from meat on Fridays during the Lent season. However, Lent is also practiced by other Christian denominations all over the world, such as Protestantism, Presbyterianism, Anglican, Methodist and Eastern Orthodox.

The concept of fasting, prayer, resisting earthly temptation and drawing closer to God in one’s struggles is a universal effort all branches and individuals strive for. Despite the many conflicting views the Christian denominations have over doctrine, tradition and ethics, the ultimate goal is to follow Christ.

“Lent is all or nothing.”

When many people think of Lent, they automatically conjure up images of starving oneself and sitting in solitude for hours on end. Often people rule out Lent because they think it won’t be able to fit into their busy work schedules. Some outright reject the concept of Lent because they think it will negatively impact their dietary health.

Fasting is indeed a common practice in Christianity and many other religions across the world. It is a Lent tradition to mirror Jesus’ 40 days in the desert. However, it is valid and perfectly ok that not everyone has the lifestyle or the health circumstances to be able to fast.

Lent is not solely about fasting, or following all the rules to the letter. The purpose of Lent is to resist your temptations and focus on God instead. These temptations do not have to be food. Temptations could be social media, caffeine, alcohol, secular music or anything else that distracts you from your walk with God and your purpose.

You do not have to go into Lent hardcore and make your life harder than it needs to be. God does not grade your efforts. What matters the most to him is if you try. Maybe that looks like fasting, or something small like giving up scroll time or even sugary beverages.

“Lent makes you ‘holier-than-thou.’”

The reason why most people are offended by Christianity is because of Christians. I believe that too many Christians are the ones driving people away from the faith because of pride, narrowmindedness and most commonly … acting holier-than-thou. We try to follow Jesus’ example, but we cannot love people as he did when many “Christians” drive people away from the faith through our judgement, hypocrisy and egos.

Some “Christians” feel like they are better than others because they fast more, tithe more, pray more and go to church more. They dress their kids up for church on Sunday, serve in ministry and are the vision of prim and proper.

This is what many nonbelievers and people see Christians as; self righteous, arrogant jerks who love to tell others what they are doing wrong. And Lent is often seen as the perfect time to do that.

However, a Christian is not “better” or “holier” because they fast or give up more than you for Lent. God does not work on a totem pole system, where the more “devout” Christians are higher up the ranks and get more favors and blessings. God does not show favoritism.

Instead, he despises those who use fasting and Lent to gain brownie points from others and make themselves look good. James 4:6 NIV says, “But he gives us more grace. That is why scripture says: ‘God opposes the proud but shows favor to the humble.’”

