Lovebird Coffee collaborates with The Outlet by Lulus for a pre-spring break sale

A pre-spring break sale has sprung with a partnership between a Chico State favorite retro coffee company and Downtown Chico’s original outlet. Lovebird Coffee Company and The Outlet by Lulus are collaborating to offer customers 25% off everything in the store while the vintage trailer serves drinks outside on Saturday.

Customers are encouraged to visit the outlet between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to enjoy beverages served by Lovebird Coffee Company while the Outlet by Lulus extends their sale of discounted dresses, tops, shoes and accessories until their closing time at 6 p.m.

What’s unique about these two companies is that they were both founded by Chico State alums who have found a sense of community in Chico through their female-owned businesses.

Rebecca Turri is the founder of Lovebird Coffee Company. In 2021, Turri earned a degree in business management from Chico State and in 2022, she pursued entrepreneurship through her new business in a remodeled trailer named after her and her husband.

Similarly, Lulus was founded by Debra Cannon and her daughter Colleen Winter in 1996. Cannon graduated from Chico State in 1977 with her degree in American studies. Nine years later, Cannon and Winter opened their vintage apparel shop in Downtown Chico which blew up into a million-dollar company.

You can experience and support these companies for yourself this weekend at 166 East Second St. in Downtown Chico.

