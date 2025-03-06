Advertisement
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Peterson takes home first conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week Award of the season

Trevor Lee, Sports Reporter // March 6, 2025
Jason Halley
Chico State Wildcat Josie Peterson competes in the women’s javelin event during the Track And Field Wildcat Invitational on Saturday, March 9, 2024 in Chico, Calif. Photo taken by Jason Halley.

After a dominant performance at the Kim Duyst Invitational, Wildcats senior Josie Peterson has been named the FloCollege/CCAA Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.

The defending CCAA javelin champion opened her season with a throw of 138 feet, 5 inches (42.19m), surpassing the NCAA provisional qualifying mark of 138-2 (42.12m) and securing the first provisional mark of the season for the women’s team.

Peterson’s mark ranks second in NCAA Division II and establishes her as an early contender for postseason success.

This is Peterson’s second career CCAA Field Athlete of the Week honor, having previously earned the award as a sophomore in 2023.

The Wildcats are set to host the Wildcat Invitational on March 7-8 at the University Stadium. For more information on the team’s results, visit the Wildcat home page.

Trevor Lee can be reached at [email protected].

Trevor Lee is a fourth-year journalism major with a minor in broadcasting. This is his first semester reporting for the Orion, covering sports. He is from Santa Rosa, a city 45-minutes north of San Francisco. He is excited to improve his writing and photography skills and has goals to work in sports journalism post-graduation. In his free time he enjoys playing golf, going to the gym, and spending time with family and friends.