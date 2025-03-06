Peterson takes home first conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week Award of the season

After a dominant performance at the Kim Duyst Invitational, Wildcats senior Josie Peterson has been named the FloCollege/CCAA Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.

The defending CCAA javelin champion opened her season with a throw of 138 feet, 5 inches (42.19m), surpassing the NCAA provisional qualifying mark of 138-2 (42.12m) and securing the first provisional mark of the season for the women’s team.

Peterson’s mark ranks second in NCAA Division II and establishes her as an early contender for postseason success.

This is Peterson’s second career CCAA Field Athlete of the Week honor, having previously earned the award as a sophomore in 2023.

The Wildcats are set to host the Wildcat Invitational on March 7-8 at the University Stadium. For more information on the team’s results, visit the Wildcat home page.

Trevor Lee can be reached at [email protected].