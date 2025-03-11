Bookmark the date for upcoming Writer’s Voice presenting Rob Davidson

For lovers of literature and fiction fanatics, book your calendar for this upcoming Writer’s Voice reading.

Rob Davidson, Chico State professor of creative writing and American literature, will be reading his work this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at ARTS Recital Hall.

The event is free and open to the public.

Davidson is the author of six books and holds awards for his fiction, essays and interviews. His most notable awards include a Fulbright Award and several Pushcart Prize nominations, an annual publication of the best small-press literary works.

His most recent novella, Welcome Back to the World, was published in November 2024 and focuses on themes of hope amid tragedy. Davidson started writing the book in 2017 on a Fulbright in Taiwan and recounts the chaos of a changing political climate and the pandemic.

Writer’s Voice is a literary writing series that takes place every semester at Chico State. The series is funded by alumni, the Department of English and the College of Humanities and Fine Arts.

A list of Davidson’s work can be found here.

