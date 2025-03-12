Advertisement
The Orion
The Orion
The Orion
AS committee to vote again on resolution to renounce CSU free speech policy

The Government Affairs Committee meets bi-weekly on Fridays at noon in BMU 205
Byline photo of Sean Shanks
Byline photo of C. Nicholas Kepler
Sean Shanks and C. Nicholas Kepler // March 12, 2025
C.N.Kepler
The Government Affairs Committee brands itself as “the official voice for the students at Chico State,” according to their website. Picture taken on Feb. 28, 2025 in Bell Memorial Union room 205.

The Government Affairs Committee returns to the table Friday for a vote on a resolution to renounce the CSU systemwide Time, Place and Manner policy.

The resolution denounces the largely unilateral manner in which the Chancellor’s office went about in creating the policy, as well as how the policy could potentially restrict students’ first amendment rights.

The vote was scheduled for the last bi-weekly committee meeting; however, it was tabled pending some minor alterations to the language.

The vote to table the resolution passed 5-1. Adin White, the representative who drafted the resolution, was the only vote against.

“Even though the vote didn’t go the way that I wanted, it did go the way that the majority of the members of the board wanted, and that’s a good thing,” White said.

The GAC agenda includes a period for public comment near the beginning of the meeting. Several students took advantage of the opportunity during the last meeting to speak out against the CSU free speech policy.

The Associated Students offices are on the second floor of Bell Memorial Union. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (C.N.Kepler)

If passed by GAC, the resolution would then be voted on by the AS Board of Directors. If approved, the resolution would be shared formally with all stakeholders in the CSU system.

The interim systemwide TPM policy went into effect at the beginning of the fall 2024 semester. TPM policies existed on campuses before this change, but the new policy sets a systemwide standard across all CSU schools.

Associated Students President Chris Sullivan described the resolution as an expression of their “discontent with [the] consultation process.”

The new policy was created by the CSU Chancellor’s Office after being tasked with developing a new systemwide policy based on California State Legislature budget bill SB 108.

Chapter 35, Section 219, Provision 34 of the bill required each campus to enact the policy — among other requirements — by Oct. 1, 2024 to ensure the release of $25 million of the funds appropriated for support of the University of California system.

Sean Shanks and Kepler can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected]

About the Contributors
Sean Shanks
Sean Shanks, Web Editor
Sean Shanks is in his second semester on The Orion. He is studying journalism because people’s stories are beautiful and accountability is awesome.
C. Nicholas Kepler
C. Nicholas Kepler, Radio Producer / Reportrer
Christian Nicholas Kepler is Radio Manager/Producer for the Orion. A senior in the College of Psychology at Chico State, he holds degrees in Behavioral Health and Psychology with the intention of becoming a mental health first-responder. Kepler is a proud father to three children, ages 5 to 25. As a child, Kepler fell in love with the idea of being a reporter.     