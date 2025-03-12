AS committee to vote again on resolution to renounce CSU free speech policy

The Government Affairs Committee returns to the table Friday for a vote on a resolution to renounce the CSU systemwide Time, Place and Manner policy.

The resolution denounces the largely unilateral manner in which the Chancellor’s office went about in creating the policy, as well as how the policy could potentially restrict students’ first amendment rights.

The vote was scheduled for the last bi-weekly committee meeting; however, it was tabled pending some minor alterations to the language.

The vote to table the resolution passed 5-1. Adin White, the representative who drafted the resolution, was the only vote against.

“Even though the vote didn’t go the way that I wanted, it did go the way that the majority of the members of the board wanted, and that’s a good thing,” White said.

The GAC agenda includes a period for public comment near the beginning of the meeting. Several students took advantage of the opportunity during the last meeting to speak out against the CSU free speech policy.

If passed by GAC, the resolution would then be voted on by the AS Board of Directors. If approved, the resolution would be shared formally with all stakeholders in the CSU system.

The interim systemwide TPM policy went into effect at the beginning of the fall 2024 semester. TPM policies existed on campuses before this change, but the new policy sets a systemwide standard across all CSU schools.

Associated Students President Chris Sullivan described the resolution as an expression of their “discontent with [the] consultation process.”

The new policy was created by the CSU Chancellor’s Office after being tasked with developing a new systemwide policy based on California State Legislature budget bill SB 108.

Chapter 35, Section 219, Provision 34 of the bill required each campus to enact the policy — among other requirements — by Oct. 1, 2024 to ensure the release of $25 million of the funds appropriated for support of the University of California system.

