Baseball and softball update weekend schedule due to weather

Due to inclement weather, Chico State’s baseball and softball teams have updated their weekend schedules.

The softball team, facing CCAA rival Cal Poly Humboldt, will now play their first doubleheader on Thursday, with the first game at 1 p.m. The second doubleheader will still be held on Saturday.

The baseball team will play Cal State East Bay on Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m., with a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.

Home games are free for students who bring their student ID or show their Canvas home page.

For more information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

