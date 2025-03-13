Wildcats walk it off to split series with Dominguez Hills

Chico State softball team returned home to face the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros in a challenging series, with two games being determined in extra innings.

Game 1

After losing her last two starts, junior pitcher Amelie Valdez started Friday’s first game, determined to get the Wildcats back in the win column. However, Dominguez Hills took advantage of two errors and scored twice in the first inning.

The Wildcats’ offense contributed to just three hits, singles from Brianna Swihart and Itzell De Los Rios and a two-RBI triple by Gracie Dunning.

The Toros added three in the fifth inning for a 5-2 lead and widened the gap with another run in the seventh to close the victory 6-2.

Game 2

The Wildcats’ lineup produced more hits from Hannah Levy and Marissa Anderson, along with an RBI from Kennedy Gustin. Aiyana Curry’s strong performance at the plate kept the Wildcats in the game, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, each bringing in a run.

Down to their last out in the seventh inning, the Toros came through with a double to tie the game.

In the ninth, a single by Gustin and a walk to Curry put the Wildcats in a good scoring position, but they were unable to capitalize, sending the game into extra innings.

The Toros offense continued to apply pressure to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning while their pitching shut down the Wildcats.

Although Chico State racked up 11 hits, they missed key scoring opportunities, leaving a total of 12 runners on base.

“We didn’t produce offensively so that makes it difficult for our pitching staff,” Head Coach Angel Shamblin said. “We just didn’t get those timely hits when we had runners in scoring position and we had too many errors all day.”

Game 3

Chico State’s offense bounced back Saturday morning for game three as they put up six runs to support Valdez’s dominant performance on the mound.

A first inning walk followed by a pair of singles put the Wildcats on the board early. Later on in the fifth, the Wildcats opened the scoring with Levy and Valdez on base. Hits from Gustin, Curry and De Los Rios brought in a run each, and Swihart followed with a key two-RBI double.

The Toros were shut out until the sixth, but Valdez limited them to one run. Valdez finished her seventh complete game with five hits, five strikeouts and no walks.

Game 4

The fourth and final game of the series was a slow start for the Wildcats, meanwhile the Toros scored a pair from a two-out double in the third inning.

Similar to game three, the Wildcats scored in the fifth, with RBI singles from Gustin and Swihart.

Just one inning later, De Los Rios delivered a clutch hit to tie it up 3-3, forcing the second extra inning game of the series.

Anderson led the eighth inning off with a left field double and advanced to third on an error, setting up the winning run. Swihart then stepped and sealed the victory with a deep sacrifice fly to center field for the walk-off win.

“Honestly, I live for the pressure moments,” Swihart said. “I thrive off of it. My goal was to put the ball out in play and try to make something happen.”

The junior catcher had a notable Saturday at the plate, recording three hits and five RBIs for the day.

The Wildcats’ offensive spark showcased their resilience as they improved their record to 13-9 and snapped their six-game losing streak.

“We were able to refocus, get back and put together some really quality at-bats,” Shamblin said. “It’s really important for a lot of reasons, for confidence, for momentum and just to get back into things in terms of where we are standing in the conference.”

The Wildcats will take on Cal Poly Humboldt starting Thursday at 1 p.m. Home games are free for students who bring their student ID or show their Canvas home page.

For more information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

Rebecca Gonzalez can be reached at [email protected].