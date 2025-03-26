Literary submission: ‘Crave’ by Reace Pudvah

Work submitted does not represent the voice or opinions of The Orion.

“Crave” by Reace Pudvah

I would let you eat my heart.

Gnaw my bones until they’re bare

Rip and tear my flesh apart.

All in love, it seems, is fair.

Gnaw my bones until they’re bare

Spit out the parts you can’t digest.

All in love, it seems, is fair.

Rip it right out of my chest

Spit out the parts you can’t digest

My remains adorn the floor.

Rip it right out of my chest

For you, it’s nothing but a chore.

My remains adorn the floor

A crumpled heap that you once craved

For you, it’s nothing but a chore.

Pray the Lord my soul to keep.

A crumpled heap that you once craved

Looking upward toward the sky

Pray the Lord my soul to keep.

The final breath, the final cry

Looking upward toward the sky

Nothing but a lifeless mass

The final breath, the final cry.

Sinking deeper into wild grass

Nothing but a lifeless mass.

Gnaw my bones until they’re bare.

Sinking deeper into wild grass.

I would let you eat my heart.

“Reace Pudvah (He/Him) is a current student at Chico State University majoring in Theatre Arts and working toward a minor in Creative Writing. Reace was born and raised in San Diego, California, and decided to move to Chico in the Fall of 2024 to complete his degree after achieving his AA for Transfer at MiraCosta College in Oceanside, California. When not on stage or writing, Reace enjoys collecting vinyl, vintage shopping, and spending time in nature and with the people he loves.”

If you are a Chico State student and would like to submit your literary work for a chance to be published in The Orion you can fill out this Google form.

Please use your Chico State email address to verify that you are a Chico State student.

Student submissions are sorted into three categories, but not limited to those. The categories are poetry, non-fiction and fiction. Students also will have the opportunity to share a bio about themselves so readers can meet the authors.

If students would prefer to have their work published anonymously, we still require a name and Chico State email address to be submitted, but works can still be published anonymously.

If your work is selected you will receive an email in regards to further steps and details.