Stretch into spring break with yoga and art

Janet Turner Print Museum will hold a beginner’s yoga on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

“Yoga in the Gallery” is open to the public. Students are recommended to RSVP through CatsConnect to secure a spot. Walk-ins are available, but all remaining spots will be given on a first come basis. Yoga mats are provided.

As individuals do yoga they will be able to enjoy the current exhibition, “In Focus: Asian American Artists at the Turner.” This exhibition spotlights work of the Asian-American individuals and helps interlace stories of identity, belonging and resilience within Northern California.

