Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Stretch into spring break with yoga and art

Enjoy serene yoga amidst beautiful art at the Turner Museum
Byline photo of Damon Gallegos
Damon Gallegos, Reporter // March 14, 2025
Yoga is a great way to recenter. Image provided by Pexels.

Janet Turner Print Museum will hold a beginner’s yoga on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to noon. 

“Yoga in the Gallery” is open to the public. Students are recommended to RSVP through CatsConnect to secure a spot. Walk-ins are available, but all remaining spots will be given on a first come basis. Yoga mats are provided. 

As individuals do yoga they will be able to enjoy the current exhibition, “In Focus: Asian American Artists at the Turner.” This exhibition spotlights work of the Asian-American individuals and helps interlace stories of identity, belonging and resilience within Northern California. 

 

Damon Gallegos can be reached at orion[email protected]

 

About the Contributor
Damon Gallegos
Damon Gallegos, Reporter
Damon Gallegos is a third-year agriculture communication and leadership major, in his first semester on The Orion. This native of San Diego county enjoys musical theatre, animals, public speaking, traveling, and shopping. Gallegos loves being in Chico, California and enjoys the opportunity to tell the stories of the wonderful people that live here, and hopes his journalism is a place where stories and news can be shared by many.