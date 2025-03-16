Cevin Meador named head basketball coach after historic season

Four days before the Wildcats’ first preseason game, long-time head coach Greg Clink stepped down after 16 years as the head of the program. Assistant coach Cevin Meador took the interim head coaching position on short notice and faced an uphill battle to garner a successful season with a mixture of veterans and young talent.

Despite a slow start to the season, the Wildcats had a dominant finish to their campaign, finishing 24-6 with a 19-3 record in the conference.

They had two separate double-digit win streaks, winning 13 in a row from Nov. 18 to Jan. 18, and a nine-game-winning streak to close the regular season.

The immense success the Wildcats enjoyed this season has led to Meador being named the 13th head basketball coach in program hist