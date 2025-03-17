A&E weekly wind-up: March 17-March 23

Music:
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong w/ High Fade
Date/Time: Tuesday at 7-9 p.m.
Location: Sierra Nevada Big Room
Cost: $32.64
Tickets: Eventbrite
Age Restrictions: All Ages
Jazz Night
Date/Time: Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Location: Winchester Goose
Cost: Free
Tickets: None
Age Restriction: All Ages
Live Jazz
Date/Time: Thursday at 7:30
Location: The DownLo
Cost: Free
Tickets: None
Age Restriction: All Ages
Date/Time: Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Location: Mulberry Station
Cost: Free
Tickets: None
Age Restriction: None listed
Spark ‘n’ Cider
Date/Time: Friday at 6 p.m.
Location: The Barn
Cost: $10
Tickets: showclix
Age Restriction: None
Date/Time: Friday at 7 p.m.
Location: Mulberry Station
Cost: $5
Tickets: At Door
Age Restriction: None listed
Smokey on The Groove
Date/Time: Saturday at 8 p.m.
Location: Lost on Main
Cost: $15-20
Tickets: Ilovelost
Age Restriction: 21+
Date/Time: Saturday at 8 p.m.
Location: Mulberry Station
Cost: $5
Tickets: At Door
Age Restriction: None listed
Date/Time: Sunday at 3 p.m.
Location: Secret Trails Brewing Co.
Cost: Free
Tickets: None
Age Restriction: All Ages
Film:
Directed by: Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham
Showing: The Pageant
Rated: R
Runtime: 96 minutes
Directed by: Atom Egoyan
Showing: The Pageant
Rated: R
Runtime: 107 minutes
Directed by: John Waters
Showing: The Pageant
Rated: NR
Runtime: 90 minutes
Directed by: Marc Webb
Showing: Cinemark
Rated: PG
Runtime: 119 minutes
Directed by: Barry Levinson
Showing: Cinemark
Rated: R
Runtime: 123 minutes
Theatre:
Date/Time: Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Location: Laxson Auditorium
Tickets: University Box Office
Hairspray
Date/Time: Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Chico Center for the Arts
Tickets:
Hairspray
Date/Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Chico Center for the Arts
Tickets:
Hairspray
Date/Time: Saturday at 1 p.m.
Location: Chico Center for the Arts
Tickets:
Hairspray
Date/Time: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Chico Center for the Arts
Tickets:
Arts:
Unfolded: Seasons and Symbols of the Kimono
Hosted by: Valene L. Smith Museum of Anthropology
Dates: Opens Jan. 25
Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
A Train and Plane with a View
Hosted by: Morning Thunder Cafe
Dates: Monday (weekly)
Time: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
Events:
Monday Night Game Night
Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co.
Dates: Monday
Time: 3-9 p.m.
Karaoke
Hosted By: The Bear
Dates: Monday
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Chico Taproom Open Mic Night
Hosted by: Chico Taproom
Dates: Tuesday
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Bingo
Hosted By: The Bear
Dates: Tuesday
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Trivia Tuesdays
Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co.
Dates: Tuesday (weekly)
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Trivia with Roland!
Hosted By: Mulberry Station
Dates: Wednesday (weekly)
Time: 6 p.m.
Country Dance Lessons
Hosted by: The Barn
Dates: Thursday
Time: 6 p.m.
Trivia Night
Hosted by: Woodstock Pizza
Dates: Thursday (weekly)
Time: 8 p.m.
Open Mic Night
Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co.
Dates: Wednesday (weekly)
Time: 6 p.m.
Karaoke at The Trail
Hosted By: Secret Trail Brewing Co.
Dates: Thursday (weekly)
Time: 6 p.m.
Hosted by: Maker Radio
Dates: Friday
Time: noon
Karaoke
Hosted By: The Downlo
Dates: Sunday (weekly)
Time: 8 p.m.
Open Mic Night
Hosted by: Mulberry Station
Dates: Sunday (weekly)
Time: 6 p.m.
