The Orion
The Orion
The Orion
A&E weekly wind-up: March 17-March 23

For all things arts and entertainment, these are the happenings in Chico
Byline photo of Chris Hutton
Chris Hutton, Entertainment and Features Editor // March 17, 2025
Nadia Hill
Graphic by Nadia Hill

Music:

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong w/ High Fade

Date/Time: Tuesday at 7-9 p.m.

Location: Sierra Nevada Big Room 

Cost: $32.64

Tickets: Eventbrite

Age Restrictions: All Ages

 

Jazz Night

Date/Time: Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Location: Winchester Goose

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: All Ages

 

Live Jazz

Date/Time: Thursday at 7:30

Location: The DownLo

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: All Ages

 

The McBrides’ Acoustic Trio

Date/Time: Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Mulberry Station

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: None listed

 

Spark ‘n’ Cider

Date/Time: Friday at 6 p.m.

Location: The Barn

Cost: $10

Tickets: showclix

Age Restriction: None

 

Swing Set Band

Date/Time: Friday at 7 p.m.

Location: Mulberry Station

Cost: $5

Tickets: At Door

Age Restriction: None listed

 

Smokey on The Groove

Date/Time: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Location: Lost on Main

Cost: $15-20

Tickets: Ilovelost

Age Restriction: 21+

 

Cana Road Band

Date/Time: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Location: Mulberry Station 

Cost: $5

Tickets: At Door

Age Restriction: None listed

 

Soul Posse

Date/Time: Sunday at 3 p.m.

Location: Secret Trails Brewing Co.

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: All Ages

 

Film:

No Other Land

Directed by: Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham

Showing: The Pageant

Rated: R

Runtime: 96 minutes

 

Seven Veils

Directed by: Atom Egoyan

Showing: The Pageant

Rated: R

Runtime: 107 minutes

 

Desperate Living

Directed by: John Waters

Showing: The Pageant

Rated: NR

Runtime: 90 minutes

 

Disney’s Snow White

Directed by: Marc Webb

Showing: Cinemark

Rated: PG

Runtime: 119 minutes

 

The Alto Knights

Directed by: Barry Levinson

Showing: Cinemark

Rated: R

Runtime: 123 minutes

 

Theatre:

A Bee Story

Date/Time: Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Location: Laxson Auditorium

Tickets: University Box Office

 

Hairspray

Date/Time: Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Chico Center for the Arts 

Tickets: 

 

Hairspray

Date/Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Chico Center for the Arts

Tickets: 

 

Hairspray

Date/Time: Saturday at 1 p.m.

Location: Chico Center for the Arts 

Tickets: 

 

Hairspray

Date/Time: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Chico Center for the Arts

Tickets: 

 

Arts:

Unfolded: Seasons and Symbols of the Kimono

Hosted by: Valene L. Smith Museum of Anthropology

Dates: Opens Jan. 25

Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

 

A Train and Plane with a View

Hosted by: Morning Thunder Cafe

Dates: Monday (weekly)

Time: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

 

Events: 

Monday Night Game Night 

Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co. 

Dates: Monday

Time: 3-9 p.m.

 

Karaoke

Hosted By: The Bear

Dates: Monday

Time: 9:30 p.m.

 

Chico Taproom Open Mic Night

Hosted by: Chico Taproom

Dates: Tuesday

Time: 6:30 p.m.

 

Bingo

Hosted By: The Bear

Dates: Tuesday

Time: 9:30 p.m.

 

Trivia Tuesdays 

Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co.

Dates: Tuesday (weekly)

Time: 6:30 p.m.

 

Trivia with Roland!

Hosted By: Mulberry Station

Dates: Wednesday (weekly) 

Time: 6 p.m.

 

Country Dance Lessons

Hosted by: The Barn

Dates: Thursday

Time: 6 p.m.

 

Trivia Night

Hosted by: Woodstock Pizza

Dates: Thursday (weekly) 

Time: 8 p.m.

 

Open Mic Night 

Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co.

Dates: Wednesday (weekly)

Time: 6 p.m.

 

Karaoke at The Trail

Hosted By: Secret Trail Brewing Co.

Dates: Thursday (weekly)

Time: 6 p.m.

 

Makers Muse Street Fair

Hosted by: Maker Radio

Dates: Friday 

Time: noon

 

Karaoke 

Hosted By: The Downlo

Dates: Sunday (weekly)

Time: 8 p.m.

 

Open Mic Night

Hosted by: Mulberry Station

Dates: Sunday (weekly)

Time: 6 p.m.

 

Follow our entertainment calendar for even more events in and around Chico!

 

If your event was missed or is upcoming for another week and you would like it added, reach out to [email protected]

 

Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected]

 

Chris Hutton
Chris Hutton, Entertainment and Features Editor
Chris Hutton is the entertainment and features editor for Spring 2025. He is a third-year majoring in journalism and minoring in media arts. Coming off an invigorating semester of reporting on the community in all things arts and entertainment, he is eager to start the new semester with fresh ideas and unique stories. When Chris isn’t writing stories for The Orion, you can find him rock climbing or trying out whatever hobby he is trying to get into at the moment. He loves exploring and keeping an eye out for that next story idea.  
Nadia Hill
Nadia Hill, Multimedia Editor
Nadia Hill is originally from Carson City, Nevada, and is in her junior year. Currently, she is double-majoring in journalism, public relations, and studio arts. She is the entertainment and food editor. Both writing and art have captivated her with the field of journalism and is excited to showcase the events in Chico. In her personal time, she enjoys painting, performing and skating.