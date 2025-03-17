A&E weekly wind-up: March 17-March 23

Music:

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong w/ High Fade

Date/Time: Tuesday at 7-9 p.m.

Location: Sierra Nevada Big Room

Cost: $32.64

Tickets: Eventbrite

Age Restrictions: All Ages

Jazz Night

Date/Time: Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Location: Winchester Goose

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: All Ages

Live Jazz

Date/Time: Thursday at 7:30

Location: The DownLo

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: All Ages

The McBrides’ Acoustic Trio

Date/Time: Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Mulberry Station

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: None listed

Spark ‘n’ Cider

Date/Time: Friday at 6 p.m.

Location: The Barn

Cost: $10

Tickets: showclix

Age Restriction: None

Swing Set Band

Date/Time: Friday at 7 p.m.

Location: Mulberry Station

Cost: $5

Tickets: At Door

Age Restriction: None listed

Smokey on The Groove

Date/Time: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Location: Lost on Main

Cost: $15-20

Tickets: Ilovelost

Age Restriction: 21+

Cana Road Band

Date/Time: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Location: Mulberry Station

Cost: $5

Tickets: At Door

Age Restriction: None listed

Soul Posse

Date/Time: Sunday at 3 p.m.

Location: Secret Trails Brewing Co.

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: All Ages

Film:

No Other Land

Directed by: Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham

Showing: The Pageant

Rated: R

Runtime: 96 minutes

Seven Veils

Directed by: Atom Egoyan

Showing: The Pageant

Rated: R

Runtime: 107 minutes

Desperate Living

Directed by: John Waters

Showing: The Pageant

Rated: NR

Runtime: 90 minutes

Disney’s Snow White

Directed by: Marc Webb

Showing: Cinemark

Rated: PG

Runtime: 119 minutes

The Alto Knights

Directed by: Barry Levinson

Showing: Cinemark

Rated: R

Runtime: 123 minutes

Theatre:

A Bee Story

Date/Time: Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Location: Laxson Auditorium

Tickets: University Box Office

Hairspray

Date/Time: Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Chico Center for the Arts

Tickets:

Hairspray

Date/Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Chico Center for the Arts

Tickets:

Hairspray

Date/Time: Saturday at 1 p.m.

Location: Chico Center for the Arts

Tickets:

Hairspray

Date/Time: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Chico Center for the Arts

Tickets:

Arts:

Unfolded: Seasons and Symbols of the Kimono

Hosted by: Valene L. Smith Museum of Anthropology

Dates: Opens Jan. 25

Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

A Train and Plane with a View

Hosted by: Morning Thunder Cafe

Dates: Monday (weekly)

Time: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Events:

Monday Night Game Night

Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co.

Dates: Monday

Time: 3-9 p.m.

Karaoke

Hosted By: The Bear

Dates: Monday

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Chico Taproom Open Mic Night

Hosted by: Chico Taproom

Dates: Tuesday

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Bingo

Hosted By: The Bear

Dates: Tuesday

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Trivia Tuesdays

Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co.

Dates: Tuesday (weekly)

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Trivia with Roland!

Hosted By: Mulberry Station

Dates: Wednesday (weekly)

Time: 6 p.m.

Country Dance Lessons

Hosted by: The Barn

Dates: Thursday

Time: 6 p.m.

Trivia Night

Hosted by: Woodstock Pizza

Dates: Thursday (weekly)

Time: 8 p.m.

Open Mic Night

Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co.

Dates: Wednesday (weekly)

Time: 6 p.m.

Karaoke at The Trail

Hosted By: Secret Trail Brewing Co.

Dates: Thursday (weekly)

Time: 6 p.m.

Makers Muse Street Fair

Hosted by: Maker Radio

Dates: Friday

Time: noon

Karaoke

Hosted By: The Downlo

Dates: Sunday (weekly)

Time: 8 p.m.

Open Mic Night

Hosted by: Mulberry Station

Dates: Sunday (weekly)

Time: 6 p.m.

