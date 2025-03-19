Chico State Baseball falls to 6th in conference after challenging series against East Bay

A weekend full of momentum swings and weather-induced chaos ended in disappointment for the Chico State Wildcats, as they dropped three of four games to Cal State East Bay. The series, marked by rain delays, wind-blown plays, and late-inning rallies, saw the Wildcats fall to 16-9 overall and slip to sixth place in the CCAA standings.

Game 1

Thursday’s series opener between Chico State and Cal State East Bay was a battle against both the Pioneers and the elements. A prearranged schedule shift due to earlier weather concerns couldn’t prevent a 30-minute rain delay, and the game quickly turned frigid.

Despite grabbing an early 1-0 lead courtesy of Thade Miller‘s run and Daniel Vierra‘s RBI, the Wildcats struggled to maintain momentum.

The Pioneer offense, led by strong performances from Dominick Najar, Aidan Morton and Gio Martini, proved too powerful. Najar’s aggressive base running, including multiple stolen bases, and key runs from Martini in the second inning quickly shifted the game’s dynamic. Morton’s RBI in the third further extended the Pioneers’ lead.

Chico State’s missed opportunities proved costly. The Wildcats squandered a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the fourth inning with a comebacker and double play. Another double play in the fifth inning further stifled their attempts to rally.

Ultimately, Cal State East Bay secured a 7-1 victory, leaving the Wildcats to regroup for the remaining games of the series.

Game 2

The first game of Saturday’s double header began disastrously for Chico State. The Pioneers capitalized on two quick walks, a single, and a groundout, scoring two runs. An additional unearned run quickly followed, putting the Wildcats in a 3-0 hole.

For the majority of the game, Chico State was forced to chase the lead. Trailing 7-4 as the seventh inning commenced, the Wildcats’ comeback efforts gained traction.

Ernie Arambula‘s third hit of the game set the stage, and with two outs, Troy Kent delivered a powerful two-run homer to right field, narrowing the gap to a single run.

The ninth inning proved to be Chico State’s moment of triumph. Carson Case initiated the rally with a leadoff walk, followed by Arambula’s strategic sacrifice bunt, advancing Case to scoring position.

Thade Miller then delivered a clutch double to left field, tying the game. With two outs, Vierra capped off the comeback with a game-winning single to right field.

Game 3

In the scheduled seven-inning game, Marco Ibarra took the mound for the Wildcats, delivering a dominant start by retiring the first six hitters.

The Wildcats’ offense capitalized in the first inning, with Miller’s leadoff double to right setting up Vierra’s two-out RBI single to right-center.

Ibarra managed to escape difficulties in the third and fourth, but the fifth inning saw the Pioneers mount a decisive offensive attack. Sending 11 batters to the plate, they scored six runs, breaking through the Wildcats’ pitching.

Chico State’s attempt to respond in the bottom of the fifth showed promise, but a crucial base-running error stifled their momentum, limiting them to just two runs.

The Pioneers led 7-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh. A leadoff hit by Kent seemed to start a rally for Chico State, but a double play and a flyout sealed the win for East Bay.

Game 4

Sunday’s series finale proved to be a battle against the elements, as heavy winds swirled around Nettleton Stadium, creating challenging conditions for both teams.

Both teams scored early, capitalizing on leadoff runners. For Chico State, Miller’s leadoff double, followed by a groundout and Kent’s close sacrifice fly, gave them the first run of the game.

Jeremy Keller‘s double in the second inning, and Arambula’s RBI single, added another run scored. Brady Wright‘s triple and Miller’s subsequent sacrifice fly extended the Wildcats’ lead to 3-1 by the fifth inning.

The windy conditions left its mark in the fifth inning. Wright’s fly ball, which initially appeared to be a routine out, turned into a triple as the wind carried it over the right fielder. Similarly, Michael Baker‘s seemingly easy popup at third was manipulated by the wind, resulting in a crucial single along the foul line.

Wildcats pitcher Rocco Borrelli recovered from an unearned run in the first, pitching shutout innings until the sixth. The Pioneers scored a run on three hits, making it a one-run game.

Joseph Loubert then stepped onto the mound with two outs and successfully closed out the inning, maintaining the Wildcats’ lead.

The seventh inning proved to be a tense battle for both teams. In the top half, the Pioneers loaded the bases with no outs, tying the game on a groundout before a fielding error pushed them ahead 4-3.

The Wildcats faced a similar scenario in the bottom half. With two outs and pinch-runner Lorenzo Mariani on second, Brady Wright hit a routine grounder to second that was misplayed, allowing Chico State to even the score at four.

East Bay threatened to break the tie in the ninth inning with runners on first and second and one out, but Wildcats’ freshman Dylan Adelman entered the game and escaped the jam by making an inning-ending double play.

Chico State also had an opportunity to secure a walk-off win in the 10th. Kent and Vierra drew consecutive one-out walks, and with two outs, Baker added a base-hit to center field. Kent made a dash for home plate from second base, but the center fielder’s throw arrived in time to tag him out at the plate.

The Pioneers secured the go-ahead run in the 11th inning using a leadoff single and a sacrifice fly to center field.

Chico State had another opportunity to tie the game with the tying run in scoring position and the winning run on first in the bottom of the 11th. However, a flyout to right center field ended the game as the Pioneers won 5-4 to take the series three games to one.

Chico State falls to 16-9 overall and 9-7 in the CCAA, while East Bay leaps over the Wildcats for fourth place at 12-11 overall and 7-5 in conference play.

The Wildcats head back on the road to face the defending CCAA champions Cal State Monterey Bay, with the first game on Friday at 6 p.m.

The next home series for the Wildcats will begin April 4, for a four game series against Cal State San Bernardino.

Home games are free for students who bring their student ID or show their Canvas home page.

Trevor Lee can be reached at [email protected].