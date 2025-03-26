Wildcats’ resiliency earns series split against San Francisco State

Chico State faced off against the San Francisco State Gators in a competitive series, coming away with two wins.

The Wildcats offense continued to stay hot in the opening game, with singles by Aiyana Curry and Itzell De Los Rios putting them ahead 2-0 in the first inning. They extended their lead in the fourth, scoring four more runs with RBIs from Curry, De Los Rios and Elisa Haas.

Amelie Valdez controlled the game with six scoreless innings before she allowed three runs in the seventh. Bella Tavares then came in to get the final out and record her first save, sealing the 6-3 victory.

The Gators set the tone in game two with early runs from the second and third innings. Pitchers Kylie Loertscher and Tavares had steady performances, holding them to three runs, but the Wildcats were unable to come back. A single from De Los Rios drove in the Wildcats’ lone run as they fell 3-1.

In the third game, Chico State jumped ahead to a 3-0 lead with significant hits from Hannah Levy, Dalilah Hall and Curry. The Gators tied the score in the second inning, then added three runs in both the third and fourth innings. The Wildcats attempted to regain the lead when they added two runs in the seventh but came up short in a 9-5 loss.

The Wildcats again took a 3-0 lead and maintained control as they dominated the final game with an 8-2 win. The offense shined with 16 hits, with De Los Rios and Marissa Anderson each collecting three hits and an RBI. Brianna Swihart, Gracie Dunning, Italia Abrenica, Levy and Curry all added runs. Tavares was efficient on the mound, limiting the Gators to two runs on 10 hits.

The Wildcats moved to 18-12 overall and 10-10 in conference as they return home Friday to take on Cal State Bernardino starting at 1 p.m.

For more information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

Rebecca Gonzalez can be reached at [email protected].