Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Della Molina wins first Track Athlete of the Week award

Byline photo of Nathan Chiochios
Nathan Chiochios, Sports Editor // March 26, 2025
Milca Elvira Chacon
Junior Della Molina runs through the 6k race course at the NCAA Division II Championship Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 in Sacramento.

Junior Della Molina earned a bronze medal in the 5000m at the Hornet Invitational at Sacramento State Saturday, earning her first CCAA/FloSports women’s track athlete of the week award. 

The meet was made up of schools from all NCAA divisions, including division I schools like Sacramento State, Fresno State and UC Davis. Despite the increased competition, Molina was able to finish third in her heat of 38 runners, behind two UC Davis runners. She finished with a time of 16:32.76, only eight seconds behind her personal best. The full race results, along with the rest of the meet, can be found here.

Molina is coming off a successful cross country season that saw her finish as an All-American in the NCAA division II national championship. She also finished as an All-American in her first NCAA track & field championship last May.

Molina and the rest of the Track & Field team will be back in action Saturday at the Cal Poly Humboldt Invitational in Arcata. Meet information can be found here.

Nathan Chiochios can be reached at [email protected]

