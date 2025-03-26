Associated Students General Election is in full swing

The Associated Students released a sample ballot outlining the candidates in the 2025 General Election. The election will be taking place Wednesday April 2. These positions serve as the student voice on matters around campus.

During the election, students can cast votes for 16 out of 17 elected positions of Government Affairs, as well as designate revenue sharing funds. The election will last for 24 hours, allowing students to cast their votes via a link to the ballot sent by email.

Elected student representatives serve for a term of one year, starting on May 1. Representatives maintain the duties of their position as well as be leaders on councils, committees and serve as contributors of the Associated Students and advocates for students. These roles create pivotal change by highlighting and emphasizing the student voice.

The following students are running for elected offices:

For president:

Matthew Hernandez

Cole Militano

David Nguiffo

Tia Saunders

Adin White

For executive vice president:

Evania Hoang

Beatrix Teaney

For the vice president of business and finance:

Jack Pietro

Miguel Sueki

For the vice president of facilities and services:

Anna Krause

Akylai Murzakalova

For the director of social justice and equity:

Mahraya Davis

Snehitha Gorantla

For the director of academic affairs:

Pushpak Rane

Kureha Takayama

For the commissioner of legislative affairs:

Elias Hidalgo

Gia Monticello

For the commissioner of student engagement and advocacy:

Aparna Cheekatla

Simran Wraich

For the commissioner of sustainability affairs:

Kathryn Anderson

Akshay Aralikatti

Sarah Lanum

For College of Agriculture senator:

Chase Weiland

For College of Behavioral and Social Sciences senator:

DaVonna Fletcher

Paola Garcia

Ysabella Marin

For College of Business senator:

Jacob Frost

Andrew Ly

For College of Communication and Education senator:

Joerly Johnshon

For College of Engineering, Computer Science, and Construction Management

senator:

Justin Cheung

Tirth Shah

For College of Humanities and Fine Arts senator:

Madison Sunderman

For College of Natural Sciences senator:

Jennell Hall

There are no candidates for the position of commissioner of community affairs. This position will be filled via appointment by the Board of Directors, according to its bylaws.

On the ballot there is also an advisory measure asking the following:

“Should the Associated Students encourage the University to reinstate sustainability as one of the highest priorities in Chico State’s Five-Year Playbook Action Plan?”

This measure is pending a signature verification, according to the sample ballot.

Additionally students are able to vote for revenue sharing. Revenue sharing derives $15 of the Activity Fee students pay to organizations of their choice. Voters can allocate $5 each to three organizations, $7.50 each to two organizations or $15 to one organization.

In order for organizations to be eligible they must be recognized and in good standing with the university, according to the Revenue Sharing website. There are currently 234 organizations eligible for revenue sharing in this year’s election.

Students can learn more about candidates and the election by viewing candidate profiles or attending an election event such as:

Meet the Candidates, Tuesday, April 1

Election Day, Wednesday, April 2

Damon Gallegos can be reached at [email protected].