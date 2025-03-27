Keep Chico green

If you chose Chico State to call your home, it’s no surprise that a big part of this decision came from the nature on and surrounding campus.

Our campus is filled with vibrant trees and glistening waters, rooted in a deep history of Indigenous land. However, it is up to us as individual students to take care of this place we call home and see that we treat the Earth with utmost respect.

While all students on campus should be equally responsible for adopting a more environmentally-friendly lifestyle, I want to bring special attention to incoming or newer students.

It is so easy to buy a million things for your new dorm. All of them are necessities, right? Well, the truth is, you don’t need that new desk lamp if the one you have works just fine.

A huge perk of Chico State is the availability of resources on campus or within walking distance. When hungry, just go to the dining hall, pick five meals and only take a few bites from each. Just throw the rest away. Why bother washing dishes when you can use single-use plates and water bottles? Go ahead and leave your dorm thermostat running at all times; no harm could ever come from that!

All of these things provide a major convenience but also contribute to wasted energy and resources. If able, try to cut back on these wasteful practices, and instead pick up new habits that not only sustain our environment but help it thrive.

It is also important to acknowledge that some people come from families where these unsustainable practices are normalized and accepted and should not be shamed but rather taught.

Luckily, there are many options, no matter how small, that can be done to promote sustainability. Chico is a very walkable and bikeable town, just avoid the crazy drivers. This is a great opportunity to get out in the elements on the way to class or learn how to navigate public transport like the B-line, using your Wildcat ID as a free pass. Using reusable dishes and water bottles as opposed to single-use plastics is a great way to reduce waste and also have kitchenware that will last a while. Try to buy groceries or get food from the dining hall that you know you’ll eat. Not only will this reduce the amount of waste, but it will also save you money.

In addition to these aforementioned options, Chico State also aims to be environmentally conscious through sustainability programs and student leadership. These opportunities not only help teach about sustainability practices but also offer paid internships and jobs.

The This Way to Resilience Symposium is a great way to get involved and gain insights into climate resilience and community adaptation.

This event was held on March 27 and will continue on March 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register for this free event and experience:

Insights into climate resilience and community adaptation.

Learn from renowned experts in wildfire preparedness and response.

Engage in hands-on workshops and interactive activities.

Connect with students, faculty, and community leaders dedicated to sustainability.

