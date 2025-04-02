The Wildcats strong offense loses steam as they drop series against Cal State San Bernardino

Chico State took on the Cal State San Bernardino Coyotes this past weekend in a hard-fought series. Friday’s doubleheader featured a competitive offensive showing from both teams, with each game determined by one run. Meanwhile, Saturday’s double-header proved challenging for the Wildcats, who struggled to string together offensive momentum against the Coyotes, resulting in losses in both final games of the series.

Game 1

Both teams came out swinging in game one as the Coyotes exploded with five runs in the top of the second inning.

The Wildcats responded immediately with six runs in the bottom of the second, highlighted by a grand slam from Aiyana Curry, her third home run of the year.

“I was just trying to get a base hit,” Curry said. “Then I got deep in the count and I saw all her pitches so I was like ‘alright if I get this pitch, I’m going to swing hard’ and I got it.”

The Coyotes tied the score at six in the fourth and scored four more in the seventh to take the lead. Chico State rallied with three more runs in an attempt for another comeback but fell short 10-9.

Curry and Italia Abrenica both had three hits, with Kennedy Gustin, Gracie Dunning and Hannah Levy all contributing at the plate with two hits.

Game 2

The offenses slowed down in game two, with all runs coming in the third inning. Curry added another three hits, but Brianna Swihart’s two-RBI single gave the Wildcats the go-ahead and winning run.

Pitcher Kylie Loertscher stood out with a stellar performance and held the Coyotes to one run.

“I felt really good,” Loertscher said. “I feel like I had a lot of confidence to be able to throw because the defense was on lock the entire game. So that gave me the freedom to make mistakes and know that they were going to have my back either way.”

Loertscher allowed four hits and struck out two batters over seven innings to secure the 2-1 win and split Friday’s games.

Game 3

Chico State’s offense was largely contained in Saturday’s opening 2-0 loss, with Levy and Marissa Anderson recording the only hits. The Coyotes’ exceptional defense proved to be the difference-maker, as they consistently shut down the Wildcats’ attempts to find gaps.

Anderson was a bright spot for the Wildcats, reaching base three times, including two walks.

Game 4

Chico State’s pitching staff faced an overwhelming challenge in the series finale, as the Coyotes exploded for ten runs by the third inning.

Despite the early deficit, Curry managed to drive in Abrenica with a sacrifice fly to right-center.

Abrenica led the Wildcats’ offense, going two-for-two. Levy added to the scoring with a double down the left-field line, bringing home Swihart.

Following their brief offensive surge, the Wildcats’ bats went cold, allowing the Coyotes to shut them down and end the game early via the eight-run rule after five innings.

The losses pushed the Wildcats to 19-15 overall and 11-13 in CCAA play, placing them seventh in the conference standings with three series remaining.

Chico State will travel to play San Marcos for their next conference series, beginning April 4th with a 1 p.m. game at CSUSM Softball Field.

For more information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

Rebecca Gonzalez and Trevor Lee can be reached at [email protected].