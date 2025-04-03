Advertisement
Chico State’s first Asian night market on campus

Join the APIDA Center on Thursday at 5 p.m. for performers, vendors and activities
Byline photo of Damon Gallegos
Damon Gallegos, Reporter // April 3, 2025
Photo provided courtesy of Mai Her.
Members of the Asian Pacific Islander’s club table, and will be attending the Asian Night Market.

The Asian Pacific Islander and Desi-American Resource Center will host an Asian Night Market Thursday at 5 p.m. on Trinity Lawn. Attendees will be able to purchase food, see performing, and experience activities.  

Mai “MK” Her, program coordinator of the APIDA resource center, said that this three-hour event will kick off Chico State’s Asian American Pacific Islander month. Although typically celebrated in May, she said that due to being a short month filled with commencement ceremonies and finals, the center decided to host it early. 

The following vendors will be participating, according to the APIDA’s Instagram:

 

Attendees are recommended to bring cash and cards for the various vendors. 

There will also be a variety of performers for the event including the Pacific Islander Club, Ctrl-K and the Hmong Cultural Center of Butte County.

This event has been popular on other campuses, and Her wanted to incorporate a way to bring campus and community together, Her said. She wants attendees to have fun, campus and community vendors to be supported, and a heightened sense of belonging. 

So far, the reception to this event has been great, according to Her. Students have shared excitement about the food and various items at this event, and APIDA staff have shared that staff and faculty are becoming equally invested in the event. 

This is an event Her wants to continue having each year. She wants to receive as much feedback as possible from the campus and community to help plan next year’s asian night market. 

Asian Night Market Event Flyer (Courtesy of Mai Her)

Damon Gallegos can be reached at [email protected]

 

