Police investigate, two killed after a shooting

Chico Police responded to a call Thursday morning at 8:45 a.m. regarding a potential abduction resulting in a shooting that left two individuals dead, according to Chico PD Press Release.

This occurred in the area of East Fifth Avenue and Palm Avenue. According to an on site reporter as of 1:30pm today police presence was still heavy in the area and on the roads, including parts of East Fifth Avenue, between Palm and Spruce avenues. These areas will remain closed until the investigation has concluded, according to the Chico PD press release.

The press release said officers located the suspect near State Route 32 and Meridian Road and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect fled and the pursuit started until the suspect’s vehicle stopped in the roadway in the 400 block of East Fifth Avenue.

According to the press release, there were two individuals in the vehicle who suffered from gunshot wounds and were attended to by on scene medics then pronounced deceased.

No law enforcement officers discharged their weapons, according to Lieutenant Ben Love with the Chico Police Department.

Some schools in the Chico Unified District took precautionary measures and went into a temporary lockdown. Caitlyn Von Drian, a teacher at Laura’s Preschool, said “the kids were okay for the most part, a little scared but handled it pretty well.”

Chico State sent out an email to students alerting them about the incident, assuring them there is no threat to campus. They also acknowledged how events like this could be upsetting and that WellCat Counseling is available and can be reached at 855-530-6345.

There is no current update about why this happened and the names of those involved are being withheld, per next of kins request.

The Orion will update this story as more information becomes available.

Brynna Garcia can be reached at [email protected].












