Associated Student 2025 general election results released

The Associated Students 2025 General Election results were released on Thursday, April 3.

The results of the elections are as follows:

President: Tia Saunders, who received 860 votes.

Additional candidates include:

David Nguiffo, who received 462 votes.

Adin White, who received 444 votes.

Matthew Hernandez, who received 289 votes.

Cole Militano, who received 277 votes.

There were 26 write-ins for this position.

Executive vice president: Beatrix Teaney, who received 1813 votes.

Additional candidates include:

Evania Hoang, who received 304 votes.

There were 16 write-ins for this position.

Vice president of business and finance: Miguel Sueki, who received 1341 votes.

Additional candidates include:

Jack Pietro, who received 805 votes.

There were 16 write-ins for this position.

Vice president of facilities and services: Akylai Murzakulova, who received 2040 votes.

Murzakaulova ran uncontested in the election. There were 10 write-ins for this position.

Director of social justice and equity: Mahraya Davis, who received 1611 votes.

Additional candidates include:

Snehitha Gorantla, who received 555 votes.

There were 11 write-ins for this position.

Director of academic affairs: Kureha Takayama, who received 1751 votes.

Additional candidates include:

Pushpak Rene, who received 404 votes.

There were eight write-ins for this position.

Commissioner of legislative affairs: Gia Monticello, who received 1487 votes.

Additional candidates include:

Elias Hidalgo, who received 651 votes.

There were eight write-ins for this position.

Commissioner of sustainability affairs: Sarah Lanum, who received 844 votes.

Additional candidates include:

Kathryn Anderson, who received 655 votes.

Akshay Aralikatti, who received 605 votes.

There were nine write-ins for this position.

Commissioner of student engagement and advocacy affairs: Simran Wriach, who received 1258 votes.

Additional candidates include:

Aparna Cheekatla, who received 841 votes.

There were 12 write-ins for this position.

College of Agriculture senator: Chase Weiland, who received 1921 votes.

Weiland ran uncontested for this position. There were eight write-ins.

College of Behavioral and Social Sciences senator: Ysabella Marin, who received 862 votes.

Additional candidates include:

Paola Garcia, who received 623 votes.

DaVonna Fletcher, who received 560 votes.

There were five write-ins for this position.

College of Business senator: Andrew Ly, who received 1182 votes.

Additional candidates include:

Jacob Frost, who received 799 votes.

There were four write-ins for this position.

College of Communication and Education senator: Joerly Johnson, who received 1930 votes.

Johnson ran uncontested for this position. There were nine write-ins.

College of Engineering, Computer Science and Construction Management senator: Justin Cheung, who received 1226 votes.

Additional candidates include:

Tirth Shah, who received 771 votes.

There were nine write-ins.

College of Humanities and Fine Arts senator: Madison Sunderman, who received 1892 votes.

Sunderman ran uncontested for this position. There were nine write-ins.

College of Natural Sciences senator: Jennell Hall, who received 1944 votes.

Hall ran uncontested for this position. There were six write-ins.

The Commissioner of Community Affairs was the only position to be left vacant. An application is currently on the Associated Students website to fill the position, and is due no later than Wednesday, April 16, 2025. Students can learn more and apply for the position here.

The ballot measure that asked, “Should the Associated Students encourage the University to reinstate sustainability as one of the highest priorities in Chico State’s Five-Year Playbook Action Plan?” passed with 2154 votes.

The highest organization receiving revenue sharing was Alpha Phi, which received $1,755 from 134 votes. All organizations eligible for funding received at least one vote, with the exception of the Come and See Campus Ministry, Greek Legacy and The Management Club.

The 2025 election saw 2,336 votes, 17% of the enrollment total. This is down from 2557 voter turnout in 2024, 19% of the enrollment at the time, and matching the turnout in the 2023 election, which was 2,177 votes, also 17% of the enrollment at the time.

