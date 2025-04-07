Advertisement
Categories:

A&E weekly wind-up: April 7-April 13

For all things arts and entertainment, these are the happenings in Chico
Byline photo of Chris Hutton
Chris Hutton, Entertainment and Features Editor // April 7, 2025
Nadia Hill
Graphic by Nadia Hill

Music:

Old 97’s and Grey Delisle

Date/Time: Tuesday at 7-9 p.m.

Location: Lost on Main 

Cost: $32.36

Tickets: TicketWeb

Age Restrictions: 21+

 

Allah-las with Monde UFO

Date/Time: Wednesday from 6-9:30 p.m.

Location: Sierra Nevada Big Room

Cost: $32.64-48.48

Tickets: Eventbrite

Age Restriction: All Ages

 

Chico Jazz Collective

Date/Time: Friday from 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: None listed

 

Jazz Night

Date/Time: Wednesday at 7 p.m. (weekly)

Location: Winchester Goose

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: All Ages

 

Live Jazz

Date/Time: Thursday at 7:30 (weekly)

Location: The DownLo

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: All Ages

 

Legendary Reggae Artists and Third World

Date/Time: Friday at 8 p.m.

Location: Lost on Main

Cost: $26.52-33.85

Tickets: Eventbrite

Age Restriction: 21+

 

Rita Hosking Trio 

Date/Time: Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Chico Women’s Club

Cost: $28.45

Tickets: Eventbrite

Age Restriction: All Ages

 

Swing Set

Date/Time: Friday at 6 p.m.

Location: The Barn

Cost: Free

Tickets: none

Age Restriction: All Ages

 

Johnny Law

Date/Time: Friday at 8 p.m.

Location: TackleBox

Cost: $5

Tickets: At Door

Age Restriction: 21+

 

Full Moon Boogie with Soul Posse

Date/Time: Saturday at 8-11 p.m.

Location: Tacklebox

Cost: $5

Tickets: At Door

Age Restriction: 21+

 

Ivy Flats

Data/Time: Sunday from 3-5 p.m.

Location: Secret Trails Brewing Company

Cost: Free

Age Restriction: None listed

 

Film:

API Heritage Month Movie Friday: Miracle in Cell No. 7

Location: MLIB 172

 

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl

Directed by: Rungano Nyoni

Showing: The Pageant

Rated: PG-13

Runtime: 95 minutes

 

Drop

Directed by: Christopher Landon

Showing: Cinemark

Rated: PG-13

Runtime: 100 minutes

 

Sacramento

Directed by: Michael Angarano

Showing: Cinemark

Rated: R

Runtime: 84 minutes

 

The Amateur

Directed by: James Hawes

Showing: Cinemark

Rated: PG-13

Runtime: 123 minutes

 

Warfare 

Directed by: Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza

Showing: Cinemark

Rated: R

Runtime: 95 minutes

 

Theatre:

 

Arts:

Beyond the Line Reception

Location: BMU Third Floor Gallery

Dates: Thursday

Time: 5 p.m.

 

A Train and Plane with a View

Hosted by: Morning Thunder Cafe

Dates: Monday (weekly)

Time: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

 

Ugly Art Club

Hosted by: Chico Branch Library

Dates: Saturday (weekly)

Time: 3 p.m.

 

Graffiti/Muralist and Fine Art Show

Hosted by: The Chico Women’s Club

Dates: Sunday

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

 

Events: 

Monday Night Game Night 

Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co. 

Dates: Monday (weekly)

Time: 3-9 p.m.

 

Karaoke

Hosted By: The Bear

Dates: Monday (weekly)

Time: 9:30 p.m.

 

Chico Taproom Open Mic Night

Hosted by: Chico Taproom

Dates: Monday (weekly)

Time: 6:30 p.m.

 

Bingo

Hosted By: The Bear

Dates: Tuesday (weekly)

Time: 9:30 p.m.

 

Trivia Tuesdays 

Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co.

Dates: Tuesday (weekly)

Time: 6:30 p.m.

 

Trivia Night

Hosted by: Discovery Bar

Dates: Tuesday (weekly)

Time: 6:30 p.m.

 

Chico Cemetery Historical Tour

Hosted by: HFA Connections

Dates: Tuesday

Times: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

 

Nature with Friends

Hosted by: Chico State Ecotherapy Program and Gender & Sexuality Equity Coalition

Dates: Tuesday

Times: 4-6 p.m.

 

Headshot Mixer

Hosted by: Association for Women in Business

Dates: Tuesday

Times: 6-8 p.m.

 

Phi Chi Theta Bingo Fundraiser 

Hosted by: Phi Chi Theta

Dates: Wednesday

Time: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

 

Lunch with Pride

Hosted by: Pride

Dates: Wednesday

Time: 12-1:30 p.m.

 

Trivia with Roland!

Hosted By: Mulberry Station

Dates: Wednesday (weekly) 

Time: 6 p.m.

 

Open Mic Night 

Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co.

Dates: Wednesday (weekly)

Time: 6 p.m.

 

Karaoke at The Trail

Hosted By: Secret Trail Brewing Co.

Dates: Thursday (weekly)

Time: 6 p.m.

 

Chico Cemetery Historical Tour

Hosted by: HFA Connections

Dates: Thursday

Times: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

 

Good Ol’ Game Night

Hosted by: Computer Graphics Club, Computer Animation and Game Development, and College of Communication and Education

Dates: Thursday

Time: 4-6 p.m.

 

Karaoke Night

Hosted by: Tacklebox

Dates: Thursday (weekly)

Time: 8 p.m.

 

Trivia Night

Hosted by: Woodstock Pizza

Dates: Thursday (weekly) 

Time: 8 p.m.

 

Thursday Night Market

Hosted by: Downtown Chico

Dates: Thursday (weekly)

Time: 6-9 p.m.

 

National Poetry Month Reading 

Hosted by: The Bookstore

Dates: Thursday

Time: 6:30 p.m. 

 

Book in Common Lecture: Héctor Tobar

Hosted by: Laxson Auditorium 

Dates: Thursday

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: University Box Office

 

Dysfunctional Comedy Night

Hosted by: Bidwell Perk

Dates: Friday

Time: 7:30-9 p.m.

Tickets: Bidwell Perk

 

Woofstock Festival 2025

Hosted by: Butte Humane Society

Location: Silver Dollar Fairgrounds

Dates: Saturday

Time: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

 

Good Medicine: An Evening of Live Native Stand-Up

Hosted by: Laxson Auditorium

Dates: Saturday

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: University Box Office

 

Hike Upper Park!

Hosted by SWANASA

Dates: Saturday

Time: 12-1 p.m.

 

Karaoke 

Hosted By: The Downlo

Dates: Sunday (weekly)

Time: 8 p.m.

 

Open Mic Night

Hosted by: Mulberry Station

Dates: Sunday (weekly)

Time: 6 p.m.

 

Follow our entertainment calendar for even more events in and around Chico!

If your event was missed or is upcoming for another week and you would like it added, reach out to [email protected]

 

Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected]

