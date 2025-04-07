A&E weekly wind-up: April 7-April 13

Music:
Old 97’s and Grey Delisle
Date/Time: Tuesday at 7-9 p.m.
Location: Lost on Main
Cost: $32.36
Tickets: TicketWeb
Age Restrictions: 21+
Allah-las with Monde UFO
Date/Time: Wednesday from 6-9:30 p.m.
Location: Sierra Nevada Big Room
Cost: $32.64-48.48
Tickets: Eventbrite
Age Restriction: All Ages
Chico Jazz Collective
Date/Time: Friday from 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tickets: None
Age Restriction: None listed
Jazz Night
Date/Time: Wednesday at 7 p.m. (weekly)
Location: Winchester Goose
Cost: Free
Tickets: None
Age Restriction: All Ages
Live Jazz
Date/Time: Thursday at 7:30 (weekly)
Location: The DownLo
Cost: Free
Tickets: None
Age Restriction: All Ages
Legendary Reggae Artists and Third World
Date/Time: Friday at 8 p.m.
Location: Lost on Main
Cost: $26.52-33.85
Tickets: Eventbrite
Age Restriction: 21+
Rita Hosking Trio
Date/Time: Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Location: Chico Women’s Club
Cost: $28.45
Tickets: Eventbrite
Age Restriction: All Ages
Swing Set
Date/Time: Friday at 6 p.m.
Location: The Barn
Cost: Free
Tickets: none
Age Restriction: All Ages
Johnny Law
Date/Time: Friday at 8 p.m.
Location: TackleBox
Cost: $5
Tickets: At Door
Age Restriction: 21+
Full Moon Boogie with Soul Posse
Date/Time: Saturday at 8-11 p.m.
Location: Tacklebox
Cost: $5
Tickets: At Door
Age Restriction: 21+
Data/Time: Sunday from 3-5 p.m.
Location: Secret Trails Brewing Company
Cost: Free
Age Restriction: None listed
Film:
API Heritage Month Movie Friday: Miracle in Cell No. 7
Location: MLIB 172
Directed by: Rungano Nyoni
Showing: The Pageant
Rated: PG-13
Runtime: 95 minutes
Directed by: Christopher Landon
Showing: Cinemark
Rated: PG-13
Runtime: 100 minutes
Directed by: Michael Angarano
Showing: Cinemark
Rated: R
Runtime: 84 minutes
Directed by: James Hawes
Showing: Cinemark
Rated: PG-13
Runtime: 123 minutes
Directed by: Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza
Showing: Cinemark
Rated: R
Runtime: 95 minutes
Theatre:
Arts:
Location: BMU Third Floor Gallery
Dates: Thursday
Time: 5 p.m.
A Train and Plane with a View
Hosted by: Morning Thunder Cafe
Dates: Monday (weekly)
Time: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
Hosted by: Chico Branch Library
Dates: Saturday (weekly)
Time: 3 p.m.
Graffiti/Muralist and Fine Art Show
Hosted by: The Chico Women’s Club
Dates: Sunday
Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Events:
Monday Night Game Night
Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co.
Dates: Monday (weekly)
Time: 3-9 p.m.
Karaoke
Hosted By: The Bear
Dates: Monday (weekly)
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Chico Taproom Open Mic Night
Hosted by: Chico Taproom
Dates: Monday (weekly)
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Bingo
Hosted By: The Bear
Dates: Tuesday (weekly)
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Trivia Tuesdays
Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co.
Dates: Tuesday (weekly)
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Trivia Night
Hosted by: Discovery Bar
Dates: Tuesday (weekly)
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Chico Cemetery Historical Tour
Hosted by: HFA Connections
Dates: Tuesday
Times: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Hosted by: Chico State Ecotherapy Program and Gender & Sexuality Equity Coalition
Dates: Tuesday
Times: 4-6 p.m.
Hosted by: Association for Women in Business
Dates: Tuesday
Times: 6-8 p.m.
Phi Chi Theta Bingo Fundraiser
Hosted by: Phi Chi Theta
Dates: Wednesday
Time: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Hosted by: Pride
Dates: Wednesday
Time: 12-1:30 p.m.
Trivia with Roland!
Hosted By: Mulberry Station
Dates: Wednesday (weekly)
Time: 6 p.m.
Open Mic Night
Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co.
Dates: Wednesday (weekly)
Time: 6 p.m.
Karaoke at The Trail
Hosted By: Secret Trail Brewing Co.
Dates: Thursday (weekly)
Time: 6 p.m.
Chico Cemetery Historical Tour
Hosted by: HFA Connections
Dates: Thursday
Times: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Hosted by: Computer Graphics Club, Computer Animation and Game Development, and College of Communication and Education
Dates: Thursday
Time: 4-6 p.m.
Karaoke Night
Hosted by: Tacklebox
Dates: Thursday (weekly)
Time: 8 p.m.
Trivia Night
Hosted by: Woodstock Pizza
Dates: Thursday (weekly)
Time: 8 p.m.
Hosted by: Downtown Chico
Dates: Thursday (weekly)
Time: 6-9 p.m.
National Poetry Month Reading
Hosted by: The Bookstore
Dates: Thursday
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Book in Common Lecture: Héctor Tobar
Hosted by: Laxson Auditorium
Dates: Thursday
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: University Box Office
Dysfunctional Comedy Night
Hosted by: Bidwell Perk
Dates: Friday
Time: 7:30-9 p.m.
Tickets: Bidwell Perk
Hosted by: Butte Humane Society
Location: Silver Dollar Fairgrounds
Dates: Saturday
Time: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Good Medicine: An Evening of Live Native Stand-Up
Hosted by: Laxson Auditorium
Dates: Saturday
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: University Box Office
Hosted by SWANASA
Dates: Saturday
Time: 12-1 p.m.
Karaoke
Hosted By: The Downlo
Dates: Sunday (weekly)
Time: 8 p.m.
Open Mic Night
Hosted by: Mulberry Station
Dates: Sunday (weekly)
Time: 6 p.m.
