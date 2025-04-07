A&E weekly wind-up: April 7-April 13

Music:

Old 97’s and Grey Delisle

Date/Time: Tuesday at 7-9 p.m.

Location: Lost on Main

Cost: $32.36

Tickets: TicketWeb

Age Restrictions: 21+

Allah-las with Monde UFO

Date/Time: Wednesday from 6-9:30 p.m.

Location: Sierra Nevada Big Room

Cost: $32.64-48.48

Tickets: Eventbrite

Age Restriction: All Ages

Chico Jazz Collective

Date/Time: Friday from 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: None listed

Jazz Night

Date/Time: Wednesday at 7 p.m. (weekly)

Location: Winchester Goose

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: All Ages

Live Jazz

Date/Time: Thursday at 7:30 (weekly)

Location: The DownLo

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: All Ages

Legendary Reggae Artists and Third World

Date/Time: Friday at 8 p.m.

Location: Lost on Main

Cost: $26.52-33.85

Tickets: Eventbrite

Age Restriction: 21+

Rita Hosking Trio

Date/Time: Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Chico Women’s Club

Cost: $28.45

Tickets: Eventbrite

Age Restriction: All Ages

Swing Set

Date/Time: Friday at 6 p.m.

Location: The Barn

Cost: Free

Tickets: none

Age Restriction: All Ages

Johnny Law

Date/Time: Friday at 8 p.m.

Location: TackleBox

Cost: $5

Tickets: At Door

Age Restriction: 21+

Full Moon Boogie with Soul Posse

Date/Time: Saturday at 8-11 p.m.

Location: Tacklebox

Cost: $5

Tickets: At Door

Age Restriction: 21+

Ivy Flats

Data/Time: Sunday from 3-5 p.m.

Location: Secret Trails Brewing Company

Cost: Free

Age Restriction: None listed

Film:

API Heritage Month Movie Friday: Miracle in Cell No. 7

Location: MLIB 172

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl

Directed by: Rungano Nyoni

Showing: The Pageant

Rated: PG-13

Runtime: 95 minutes

Drop

Directed by: Christopher Landon

Showing: Cinemark

Rated: PG-13

Runtime: 100 minutes

Sacramento

Directed by: Michael Angarano

Showing: Cinemark

Rated: R

Runtime: 84 minutes

The Amateur

Directed by: James Hawes

Showing: Cinemark

Rated: PG-13

Runtime: 123 minutes

Warfare

Directed by: Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza

Showing: Cinemark

Rated: R

Runtime: 95 minutes

Theatre:

Arts:

Beyond the Line Reception

Location: BMU Third Floor Gallery

Dates: Thursday

Time: 5 p.m.

A Train and Plane with a View

Hosted by: Morning Thunder Cafe

Dates: Monday (weekly)

Time: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Ugly Art Club

Hosted by: Chico Branch Library

Dates: Saturday (weekly)

Time: 3 p.m.

Graffiti/Muralist and Fine Art Show

Hosted by: The Chico Women’s Club

Dates: Sunday

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Events:

Monday Night Game Night

Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co.

Dates: Monday (weekly)

Time: 3-9 p.m.

Karaoke

Hosted By: The Bear

Dates: Monday (weekly)

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Chico Taproom Open Mic Night

Hosted by: Chico Taproom

Dates: Monday (weekly)

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Bingo

Hosted By: The Bear

Dates: Tuesday (weekly)

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Trivia Tuesdays

Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co.

Dates: Tuesday (weekly)

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Trivia Night

Hosted by: Discovery Bar

Dates: Tuesday (weekly)

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Chico Cemetery Historical Tour

Hosted by: HFA Connections

Dates: Tuesday

Times: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Nature with Friends

Hosted by: Chico State Ecotherapy Program and Gender & Sexuality Equity Coalition

Dates: Tuesday

Times: 4-6 p.m.

Headshot Mixer

Hosted by: Association for Women in Business

Dates: Tuesday

Times: 6-8 p.m.

Phi Chi Theta Bingo Fundraiser

Hosted by: Phi Chi Theta

Dates: Wednesday

Time: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lunch with Pride

Hosted by: Pride

Dates: Wednesday

Time: 12-1:30 p.m.

Trivia with Roland!

Hosted By: Mulberry Station

Dates: Wednesday (weekly)

Time: 6 p.m.

Open Mic Night

Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co.

Dates: Wednesday (weekly)

Time: 6 p.m.

Karaoke at The Trail

Hosted By: Secret Trail Brewing Co.

Dates: Thursday (weekly)

Time: 6 p.m.

Chico Cemetery Historical Tour

Hosted by: HFA Connections

Dates: Thursday

Times: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Good Ol’ Game Night

Hosted by: Computer Graphics Club, Computer Animation and Game Development, and College of Communication and Education

Dates: Thursday

Time: 4-6 p.m.

Karaoke Night

Hosted by: Tacklebox

Dates: Thursday (weekly)

Time: 8 p.m.

Trivia Night

Hosted by: Woodstock Pizza

Dates: Thursday (weekly)

Time: 8 p.m.

Thursday Night Market

Hosted by: Downtown Chico

Dates: Thursday (weekly)

Time: 6-9 p.m.

National Poetry Month Reading

Hosted by: The Bookstore

Dates: Thursday

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Book in Common Lecture: Héctor Tobar

Hosted by: Laxson Auditorium

Dates: Thursday

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: University Box Office

Dysfunctional Comedy Night

Hosted by: Bidwell Perk

Dates: Friday

Time: 7:30-9 p.m.

Tickets: Bidwell Perk

Woofstock Festival 2025

Hosted by: Butte Humane Society

Location: Silver Dollar Fairgrounds

Dates: Saturday

Time: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Good Medicine: An Evening of Live Native Stand-Up

Hosted by: Laxson Auditorium

Dates: Saturday

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: University Box Office

Hike Upper Park!

Hosted by SWANASA

Dates: Saturday

Time: 12-1 p.m.

Karaoke

Hosted By: The Downlo

Dates: Sunday (weekly)

Time: 8 p.m.

Open Mic Night

Hosted by: Mulberry Station

Dates: Sunday (weekly)

Time: 6 p.m.

