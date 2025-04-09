Advertisement
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Thursday Night Market is coming back April 10

The 27th season of Chico’s Thursday night farmers market returns this week
Brynna Garcia, Reporter // April 9, 2025
The Thursday Night Market brings together the community for food, entertainment and shopping.

Thursday night farmer’s market sprouts back up again on Thursday. This year’s season lasts from this Thursday to Sept. 25. Each night market begins at 6 p.m and ends at 9 p.m. 

The market takes place on Broadway Street in downtown, between Second and Fourth streets, and twists through the side streets and City Plaza. 

With over 100 vendors, the market has something for everyone. From the certified farmers, to the art block and the locals lane, visitors can go home with handcrafted jewelry, fresh fruit and more. 

Not only is the market located in the heart of food downtown, with options such as Burgers and Brew, The Banshee, Raw Bar, Naked Lounge and more, there are also tons of food trucks and vendors set up every week that only make the dreaded “Where should I eat?” question harder. 

If shopping isn’t your favorite activity, there is also live music and entertainment. Local comedians, artists and singer-songwriters are invited to perform weekly, at each market. 

This event is for all ages with activities such as balloon twisting clowns and face painting. The entire family can enjoy something and get out of the house for a few hours. 

This event is rain or shine, according to the Downtown Chico website. The only time the event is cancelled is if temperatures reach 110 degrees or higher. 

This will be the market’s 27th season in business, so don’t forget to mark your calendar for Thursday, April 10th. 

 

Brynna Garcia can be reached at [email protected].

 

