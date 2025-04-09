Advertisement
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Good Ol’ Game Night brings digital and tabletop fun to Chico

Students are invited enjoy a gaming selection ranging from retro to modern
Byline photo of Nadia Hill
Nadia Hill, Multimedia Editor // April 9, 2025
Sean Shanks
Student Andrew Hovsepian, right, is locked into an Unreal Tournament match. He has been playing and collecting vintage video games since a high school teacher first introduced him to emulators.

As students gear up for finals, the Computer Graphics Club and the Computer Animation and Game Development invite students to relax and kick back with their favorite video games and tabletop games during Good Ol’ Game Night, which takes place Thursday in O’Connell Center 133 at 4 p.m. 

 

Along with board games and modern video games, there will be free food, drinks and a prize counter that functions much like Chuck E. Cheese. 

 

Vinna Chan, an admin support faculty in CAGD, explained that last semester’s gaming event was easily the most popular of the fall. While similar spring events did well, the question has still remained – when is Tech Toss, the supplier of many of the retro systems and games, coming back? 

 

Tech Toss, an e-waste recycling non-profit founded by Chico local Dakota Rose, will be providing 15 computers for the event “loaded with arcade classics.” However, students are encouraged to bring their own.

 

Rose grew up in Chico and got his associate of science degree in both radio, TV and film and multimedia studies. He went on to attend University of California Berkeley and work as the finishing editor of theatrical trailers for Disney, Pixar and LucasFilm. Tech Toss has previously let other organizations use some of their tech like 1078 Gallery during their 8-Bit August gallery. 

 

Along with the computers, Tech Toss will also be providing machines running the games as follows:

  • Diablo I 
  • Warcraft II
  • Atari classics
  • Capcom classics
  • Contra 
  • MAME arcade emulators
    • MAME emulators recreate the hardwire of old games to be played on modern systems
  • Blizzard Entertainment arcade classics 

 

Tech Toss has previously collaborated with CAGD during last semester’s gaming night. Chan explained that Rose has been instrumental in keeping students excited about their events. 

 

“Dakota is one of the friendliest and most optimistic people I’ve met in the non-profit space,” Chan said. 

Nadia Hill can be reached at [email protected]

Nadia Hill
Nadia Hill, Multimedia Editor
Nadia Hill is originally from Carson City, Nevada, and is in her junior year. Currently, she is double-majoring in journalism, public relations, and studio arts. She is the entertainment and food editor. Both writing and art have captivated her with the field of journalism and is excited to showcase the events in Chico. In her personal time, she enjoys painting, performing and skating.
Sean Shanks
Sean Shanks, Web Editor
Sean Shanks is in his second semester on The Orion. He is studying journalism because people’s stories are beautiful and accountability is awesome.