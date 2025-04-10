Advertisement
The Orion
Nearly $2.8 million paid to top eight Chico State administrators annually

President and provost top $900,000 combined
Byline photo of Sean Shanks
Sean Shanks, Web Editor // April 10, 2025
Presidential salaries were taken from the 2023 CSU Executive Compensation Summary, provided by the CSU Chancellor’s Office. All other salaries are also from 2023 and were taken from the website, Transparent California, a public service provided by the nonprofit Nevada Policy. All salary information on Transparent California comes “directly from government agencies and is obtained through public records requests,” according to its website. Graphic by Sean Shanks.

The Chico State administration is in the process of creating a plan to comprehensively reorganize the academic structure of the university. There has been no mention of salaries for top-level administrators in the reorganization models presented so far.

The Orion does not have access to all the information that would be necessary to provide an analysis of the work of the university leadership team. We do, however, have access to their compensation information. So, we put together a graphic that presents that information, along with some context regarding the academic restructuring project, as well as the presidential compensation dynamic at other state universities.

The round two organizational models presented by Provost Leslie Cornick contain one main element of data. That is the annual net savings that each model would provide based on “position reductions” and the replacement of dean and academic department chair positions with directors.

Chico State President Steve Perez spoke at length about budget concerns during his state of the university address in February. The university is expected to face a $32 million deficit for the 2025-26 academic year and an overall loss from the 2024-25 year of approximately $8 million, according to his presentation.

The university has the savings to absorb that deficit. It boasted a reserve budget of $203 million, as of June 30, 2024.

“We have reserves; we have reserves because of good budgeting and good work long before I got here,” Perez said.

All data for local wages was taken from the May 2024 report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Graphic by Sean Shanks.

The reimagining academic affairs website states that “the initiative is not budget-driven, it integrates responsible resource management to achieve meaningful and lasting impact.”

According to reporting by The Orion academic affairs team, Cornick presented three pillars for the restructuring initiative; drive enrollment growth, reduce deficit and future forward. Despite the original assertion that the restructuring is not budget-driven, messaging from the provost would seem to suggest that fiscal concerns are paramount.

Many students have concerns with how the restructuring may negatively impact the educational process. They have expressed discontent with the lack of transparency and communication from the provost.

 

Sean Shanks can be reached at [email protected].

