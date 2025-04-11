Advertisement
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Woofstock Festival returns with a bark

The Woofstock Festival takes place Saturday at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds
Byline photo of Chris Hutton
Chris Hutton, Entertainment and Features Editor // April 11, 2025
Woofstocks invites humans and well-behaved dogs. Courtesy of Butte Humane Society.

The 4th annual Woofstock Festival, put on by the Butte Humane Society, will take place at Silver Dollar Fairgrounds, Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. The festival will feature four local bands, food, vendors and of course, adorable dogs.

The four bands playing are:

  • Max Minardi 
  • Turn Signal 
  • Vanguard 
  • Whiskey River Band

The event is also human friendly, hosting a beer, wine and spirit garden. And for the kids there will be activities at the kid zone. The proceeds will go toward the work done by the Butte Humane Society. 

The Butte Humane Society is a nonprofit that cares for dogs among other animals. They provide adoption services, veterinary care and education programs according to the website. 

Tickets:

  • Children 4 and younger: Free
  • Children 5-17: $10
  • General Admission: $30
  • General Admission Plus: $70
    • Admission 
    • Limited edition Woofstock 2025 shirt
    • Two drink tickets
    • 10 raffle tickets
  • VIP Pass: $135 – Sold out
    • VIP admission
    • Parking
    • Limited edition Woofstock 2025 shirt
    • Woofstock swag bag
    • Two drink tickets
    • 10 raffle tickets
    • Complimentary meal
    • Skip-the-line perks
    • Access to Hard Paw Cafe

The Woofstock Festival in 2024 won Best Festival from Chico News and Review. 

 

Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected]

