Woofstock Festival returns with a bark

The 4th annual Woofstock Festival, put on by the Butte Humane Society, will take place at Silver Dollar Fairgrounds, Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. The festival will feature four local bands, food, vendors and of course, adorable dogs.

The four bands playing are:

Max Minardi

Turn Signal

Vanguard

Whiskey River Band

The event is also human friendly, hosting a beer, wine and spirit garden. And for the kids there will be activities at the kid zone. The proceeds will go toward the work done by the Butte Humane Society.

The Butte Humane Society is a nonprofit that cares for dogs among other animals. They provide adoption services, veterinary care and education programs according to the website.

Tickets:

Children 4 and younger: Free

Children 5-17: $10

General Admission: $30

General Admission Plus: $70 Admission Limited edition Woofstock 2025 shirt Two drink tickets 10 raffle tickets

VIP Pass: $135 – Sold out VIP admission Parking Limited edition Woofstock 2025 shirt Woofstock swag bag Two drink tickets 10 raffle tickets Complimentary meal Skip-the-line perks Access to Hard Paw Cafe



The Woofstock Festival in 2024 won Best Festival from Chico News and Review.

