A light that won’t go out: Community gathers by candlelight to remember Athena Passidakis

Around 100 people gathered on Kendall Lawn Thursday night to grieve the wrongful death of Athena Passidakis. Among the poignant crowd were friends, coworkers and community members.

Athena was only 21-years-old when she was killed in a murder-suicide by her former boyfriend Alvin Wilson on April 3. She was set to graduate in the spring with a degree in health services administration.

Small candlesticks were passed around as the crowd spread across the lawn and the Passidakis family made their way to the podium to speak. Friends held each other in teary embraces and even students who didn’t personally know Athena came out to pay their respects.

As the vigil commenced, the family asked attendees to light their candles. People gathered in groups to pass the flame from one candle to another. A slight breeze caused flames to flicker and people cupped their hands around their orange orb to protect it from distinguishing.

One by one, each family member took turns speaking about what they want the world to remember about Athena. Her father, George, described her as gentle and kind. Her mother, Meri, said she was “love made visible.” Angelique, her sister, recalled the countless memories they made as roommates in Chico.

The thread that ran through each speaker’s dialogue was the way they compared Athena to light – each described her as a bright, shining guide, unfaltering in her ability to selflessly show up for other people.

“He had tried to take her light, but it was too powerful. We all still feel her light,” her mother said between choked-back sobs.

Though her death was unanticipated and deeply upsetting, her family emphasized that they want people to focus on the positive impact she had in her community.

Dr. Lindsay Briggs took her place at the podium to speak for a professor who was unable to attend. She said that she did not know Athena personally, but expressed that she wished she had been able to.

Briggs asked the audience to close their eyes and inhale deeply, thinking of the love and light that Athena embodied. The crowd collectively took a breath together. Briggs then asked on the exhale for that love to be sent out to the people around. People clutched hands together in support as muffled sobs filled the silence.

The love that Athena spread was tangible among attendees. Her coworkers from Butte Home Health and Hospice and Olive Garden were among those grieving in the crowd. The Yuba City Olive Garden covered the restaurant’s night shift so that the full staff could attend the event to honor Athena.

Asher Witcraft, a friend of Athena who commuted to the event from Redding, reflected on their friendship and said, “She was someone with a really big heart. She cared for everyone.”

The ceremony concluded and the crowd snuffed out their flames. Many people stayed long after the final speech to connect with others who knew Athena. A flock of birds flew overhead across the dusky April sky. Bouquets of flowers were laid in front of her posters.

I went to elementary school and high school with Athena and I consider myself lucky to have known her. Her loss has been felt profoundly among my peers and friends. I remember her as quiet and kind, and I know many who would say the same.

If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic violence, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support.

Chico State students coping with loss can find help through the WellCat Safe Place and WellCat Counseling.

Lexi Lynn can be reached at [email protected].