A&E weekly wind-up: April 14-April 20

Springtime is here, that means markets are back. The Thursday Night Market, Spring Market and Saturday Markets return with Chico’s Brewfest happening as well. While it is a slow week for music events there are some great ones to keep an eye out for, but hurry tickets are running thin.

Music:

Etran de L’Aïr

Date/Time: Monday at 8 p.m.

Location: Argus Bar

Cost: Sold out

Tickets: Bandsintown

Age Restriction: 21+

Jazz Night

Date/Time: Wednesday at 7 p.m. (weekly)

Location: Winchester Goose

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: All Ages

Candlelight: Coldplay vs. Imagine Dragons

Date/Time: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Location: Chico Women’s Club

Cost: $34.95-52.95

Tickets: Fever

Age Restriction: 8+

Live Jazz

Date/Time: Thursday at 7:30 (weekly)

Location: The DownLo

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: All Ages

Tyson Motsenbocker

Date/Time: Thursday at 6 p.m.

Location: Sierra Nevada Big Room

Cost: $32.64-48.48

Tickets: Eventbrite

Age Restriction: All Ages

Reeds and Brass

Date/Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Arts Recital Hall

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: All Ages

Canaan Smith

Date/Time: Friday at 8 p.m.

Location: TackleBox

Cost: $39.19

Tickets: Eventbrite

Age Restriction: 21+

Berner

Date/Time: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Location: Senator Theatre

Cost: $32.36-59.13

Tickets: TicketWeb

Age Restriction: 18+

The Guidestones

Date/Time: Saturday from 6-8 p.m.

Location: Secret Trails Brewing Company

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: None listed

Lazwell, Starchild Jr. of P-Funk and Suika T

Date/Time: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Location: Lost on Main

Cost: $15

Tickets: At door

Age Restriction: None listed

Film:

API Heritage Month Movie Friday: Moana 2

Hosted by: Cross-cultural leadership center

Date/Time: Friday at 10 a.m.

Location: MLIB 172

API Heritage Month Movie Friday: Partners in Crime

Hosted by: Cross-cultural leadership center

Date/Time: Friday at noon

Location: MLIB 172

One to One: John and Yoko

Kevin Macdonald and Sam Rice-Edwards

Showing: The Pageant

Rated: R

Runtime: 100 minutes

Sinners

Directed by: Ryan Coogler

Showing: Cinemark

Rated: R

Runtime: 137 minutes

Theatre:

Joyous Voices (SOA)

Date/Time: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Location: Harlen Adams Theatre (PAC 144)

Tickets: University Box Office

Arts:

Beyond the Line Reception

Location: BMU Third Floor Gallery

Dates: Thursday

Time: 5 p.m.

A Train and Plane with a View

Hosted by: Morning Thunder Cafe

Dates: Monday (weekly)

Time: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Ugly Art Club

Hosted by: Chico Branch Library

Dates: Saturday (weekly)

Time: 3 p.m.

Hidden Prayers Workshop with Arlene Minkler

Hosted by: Museum of Northern California Art

Dates: Saturday

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Graffiti/Muralist and Fine Art Show

Hosted by: The Chico Women’s Club

Dates: Sunday

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Events:

Junk Journaling

Hosted by: Gender and Sexuality Equity Coalition

Dates: Monday

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: Selvester’s Cafe 100

Monday Night Game Night

Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co.

Dates: Monday (weekly)

Time: 3-9 p.m.

Karaoke

Hosted By: The Bear

Dates: Monday (weekly)

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Chico Taproom Open Mic Night

Hosted by: Chico Taproom

Dates: Monday (weekly)

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Chico Cemetery Historical Tour

Hosted by: HFA Connections

Dates: Tuesday

Time: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Poetry is not a luxury Open Mic night

Hosted by: Meriam Library

Dates: Tuesday

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Bingo

Hosted By: The Bear

Dates: Tuesday (weekly)

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Trivia Tuesdays

Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co.

Dates: Tuesday (weekly)

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Trivia Night

Hosted by: Discovery Bar

Dates: Tuesday (weekly)

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Trivia with Roland!

Hosted By: Mulberry Station

Dates: Wednesday (weekly)

Time: 6 p.m.

Open Mic Night

Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co.

Dates: Wednesday (weekly)

Time: 6 p.m.

Rock Painting

Hosted by: Cross-cultural Leadership Center

Dates: Wednesday

Time: 10 a.m.

Bingo-Chella

Hosted by: Associate Students

Dates: Wednesday

Time: 5 p.m.

Hmong Legacy: My Culture, My Story

Hosted by: APIDA Resource Center

Dates: Wednesday

Time: 5:30-7 p.m.

Karaoke at The Trail

Hosted By: Secret Trail Brewing Co.

Dates: Thursday (weekly)

Time: 6 p.m.

Afternoon Creation Station

Hosted by: Chico Branch Library

Dates: Thursday (weekly)

Time: 3-4:30 p.m.

Karaoke Night

Hosted by: Tacklebox

Dates: Thursday (weekly)

Time: 8 p.m.

Trivia Night

Hosted by: Woodstock Pizza

Dates: Thursday (weekly)

Time: 8 p.m.

Thursday Night Market

Hosted by: Downtown Chico

Dates: Thursday (weekly)

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Chico Cemetery Historical Tour

Hosted by: HFA Connections

Dates: Thursday

Time: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Anthropology Forum: Effective Learning and Childhood Growth in Local Museums

Hosted by: Anthropology Department

Dates: Thursday

Time: 4-5 p.m.

Mario Kart Game Night

Hosted by: College of Communication and Education

Dates: Thursday

Time: 4-6 p.m.

Spring Fling

Hosted by: Black Resource Center and El Centro Resource Center

Dates: Thursday

Time: 6-8 p.m

Chico Marketplace Spring Festival

Hosted by: Chico Marketplace

Dates: Friday

Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday Market

Hosted by: Your Local Marketplace

Dates: Saturday (weekly)

Time: 12-4 p.m.

Chico Brewfest

Hosted by: Chico Brewfest

Dates: Saturday

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Location: Silver Dollar Fairgrounds

Karaoke

Hosted By: The Downlo

Dates: Sunday (weekly)

Time: 8 p.m.

Open Mic Night

Hosted by: Mulberry Station

Dates: Sunday (weekly)

Time: 6 p.m.

Follow our entertainment calendar for even more events in and around Chico!

If your event was missed or is upcoming for another week and you would like it added, reach out to [email protected].

Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected]