A&E weekly wind-up: April 14-April 20

Springtime is here, that means markets are back. The Thursday Night Market, Spring Market and Saturday Markets return with Chico’s Brewfest happening as well. While it is a slow week for music events there are some great ones to keep an eye out for, but hurry tickets are running thin.
Music:
Etran de L’Aïr
Date/Time: Monday at 8 p.m.
Location: Argus Bar
Cost: Sold out
Tickets: Bandsintown
Age Restriction: 21+
Jazz Night
Date/Time: Wednesday at 7 p.m. (weekly)
Location: Winchester Goose
Cost: Free
Tickets: None
Age Restriction: All Ages
Candlelight: Coldplay vs. Imagine Dragons
Date/Time: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Location: Chico Women’s Club
Cost: $34.95-52.95
Tickets: Fever
Age Restriction: 8+
Live Jazz
Date/Time: Thursday at 7:30 (weekly)
Location: The DownLo
Cost: Free
Tickets: None
Age Restriction: All Ages
Tyson Motsenbocker
Date/Time: Thursday at 6 p.m.
Location: Sierra Nevada Big Room
Cost: $32.64-48.48
Tickets: Eventbrite
Age Restriction: All Ages
Date/Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Arts Recital Hall
Cost: Free
Tickets: None
Age Restriction: All Ages
Date/Time: Friday at 8 p.m.
Location: TackleBox
Cost: $39.19
Tickets: Eventbrite
Age Restriction: 21+
Berner
Date/Time: Saturday at 7 p.m.
Location: Senator Theatre
Cost: $32.36-59.13
Tickets: TicketWeb
Age Restriction: 18+
Date/Time: Saturday from 6-8 p.m.
Location: Secret Trails Brewing Company
Cost: Free
Tickets: None
Age Restriction: None listed
Lazwell, Starchild Jr. of P-Funk and Suika T
Date/Time: Saturday at 7 p.m.
Location: Lost on Main
Cost: $15
Tickets: At door
Age Restriction: None listed
Film:
API Heritage Month Movie Friday: Moana 2
Hosted by: Cross-cultural leadership center
Date/Time: Friday at 10 a.m.
Location: MLIB 172
API Heritage Month Movie Friday: Partners in Crime
Hosted by: Cross-cultural leadership center
Date/Time: Friday at noon
Location: MLIB 172
Kevin Macdonald and Sam Rice-Edwards
Showing: The Pageant
Rated: R
Runtime: 100 minutes
Directed by: Ryan Coogler
Showing: Cinemark
Rated: R
Runtime: 137 minutes
Theatre:
Joyous Voices (SOA)
Date/Time: Saturday at 7 p.m.
Location: Harlen Adams Theatre (PAC 144)
Tickets: University Box Office
Arts:
Location: BMU Third Floor Gallery
Dates: Thursday
Time: 5 p.m.
A Train and Plane with a View
Hosted by: Morning Thunder Cafe
Dates: Monday (weekly)
Time: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
Hosted by: Chico Branch Library
Dates: Saturday (weekly)
Time: 3 p.m.
Hidden Prayers Workshop with Arlene Minkler
Hosted by: Museum of Northern California Art
Dates: Saturday
Time: 1-3 p.m.
Graffiti/Muralist and Fine Art Show
Hosted by: The Chico Women’s Club
Dates: Sunday
Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Events:
Hosted by: Gender and Sexuality Equity Coalition
Dates: Monday
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: Selvester’s Cafe 100
Monday Night Game Night
Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co.
Dates: Monday (weekly)
Time: 3-9 p.m.
Karaoke
Hosted By: The Bear
Dates: Monday (weekly)
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Chico Taproom Open Mic Night
Hosted by: Chico Taproom
Dates: Monday (weekly)
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Chico Cemetery Historical Tour
Hosted by: HFA Connections
Dates: Tuesday
Time: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Poetry is not a luxury Open Mic night
Hosted by: Meriam Library
Dates: Tuesday
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Bingo
Hosted By: The Bear
Dates: Tuesday (weekly)
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Trivia Tuesdays
Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co.
Dates: Tuesday (weekly)
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Trivia Night
Hosted by: Discovery Bar
Dates: Tuesday (weekly)
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Trivia with Roland!
Hosted By: Mulberry Station
Dates: Wednesday (weekly)
Time: 6 p.m.
Open Mic Night
Hosted by: Secret Trail Brewing Co.
Dates: Wednesday (weekly)
Time: 6 p.m.
Hosted by: Cross-cultural Leadership Center
Dates: Wednesday
Time: 10 a.m.
Hosted by: Associate Students
Dates: Wednesday
Time: 5 p.m.
Hmong Legacy: My Culture, My Story
Hosted by: APIDA Resource Center
Dates: Wednesday
Time: 5:30-7 p.m.
Karaoke at The Trail
Hosted By: Secret Trail Brewing Co.
Dates: Thursday (weekly)
Time: 6 p.m.
Hosted by: Chico Branch Library
Dates: Thursday (weekly)
Time: 3-4:30 p.m.
Karaoke Night
Hosted by: Tacklebox
Dates: Thursday (weekly)
Time: 8 p.m.
Trivia Night
Hosted by: Woodstock Pizza
Dates: Thursday (weekly)
Time: 8 p.m.
Hosted by: Downtown Chico
Dates: Thursday (weekly)
Time: 6-9 p.m.
Chico Cemetery Historical Tour
Hosted by: HFA Connections
Dates: Thursday
Time: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Anthropology Forum: Effective Learning and Childhood Growth in Local Museums
Hosted by: Anthropology Department
Dates: Thursday
Time: 4-5 p.m.
Hosted by: College of Communication and Education
Dates: Thursday
Time: 4-6 p.m.
Hosted by: Black Resource Center and El Centro Resource Center
Dates: Thursday
Time: 6-8 p.m
Chico Marketplace Spring Festival
Hosted by: Chico Marketplace
Dates: Friday
Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Hosted by: Your Local Marketplace
Dates: Saturday (weekly)
Time: 12-4 p.m.
Hosted by: Chico Brewfest
Dates: Saturday
Time: 1-4 p.m.
Location: Silver Dollar Fairgrounds
Karaoke
Hosted By: The Downlo
Dates: Sunday (weekly)
Time: 8 p.m.
Open Mic Night
Hosted by: Mulberry Station
Dates: Sunday (weekly)
Time: 6 p.m.
Follow our entertainment calendar for even more events in and around Chico!
If your event was missed or is upcoming for another week and you would like it added, reach out to [email protected].
Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected]