Soak up the sun: Chico’s best warm weather escapes

If you live in or around Chico you know that as the weather gets warmer the city comes alive. Parks and pools fill up as everyone gets outside again. The lush cool water of Chico’s swimming holes and the comfortable community of the lively Thursday Night Market shake off the chill of winter as people return to spring pastimes.

Bidwell park is the home to Bear Hole and Salmon Hole, two extremely popular swimming holes. These beloved spots become packed with students the warmer it gets on the weekends or after classes.

Bear Hole and Salmon Hole are both located right off of Upper Park road in Upper Bidwell Park, and after a short walk you’ll reach jagged rocks, rushing water and a perfect place to swim.

The next great event that only happens when the weather is warm is the Thursday Night Market in Downtown Chico. It will start up April 10 and run until Sept. 25 every Thursday night from 6-9 p.m.

The market features food trucks, local farmers, artists, small business and even a talent showcase from performers ranging from comedians to local singer songwriters.

The Sacramento River provides many opportunities for summer recreation such as swimming, tubing and fishing. The Sacramento River is only a 15-minute drive from campus.

Grab a tube and relax as the current carries you away and stay cool for hours as you enjoy the river.

The WREC pool has multiple activities that will have students wiping out as Chico heats up. The WREC puts up a slackline that stretches across the pool and you can test your balance; they also host log rolling where two competitors attempt to stay on top of a floating log while it spins and bobs in the water.

The first log rolling of the semester is Thursday from 3-5 p.m., and keep an eye on the WREC pool calendar for more events to come.

These are only a fraction of the fun things to do in Chico in the coming months. From the expansive hiking trails in Bidwell Park to the lively downtown scene, there is something for everyone to enjoy in the Chico sun.

