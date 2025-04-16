Thursday night market’s impact on downtown businesses

As the Thursday Night Market kicked off its 27th season on April 10, the streets of downtown Chico were filled with people, vendors, music and entertainment.

Downtown businesses usually close around 5 p.m., but during market season, these hours often change. In hopes of attracting more business on market night, businesses extend their hours to be open during the market.

But does it make a difference?

The Upper Park store had a live screen printing booth outside of its store during the market. This gave the opportunity for people to customize and watch shirts get made before their eyes.

“After the shirt is done, they must come inside

to pay for it,” said Carys Mae, an employee of Upper Park.

With more people coming inside, more are exploring all the store has to offer.

Along with preparing the custom screen printing set up for market night, the store made sure they were stocked up on inventory in case there was an influx of customers.

“The market definitely brings a little bit more customers, and I honestly feel like people are buying more,” Carys said.

Across the street, Sweet Chico, agreed.

“It impacts business positively. It brings in a lot of business,” said Keleen Thompson, a Sweet Chico employee.

The store’s main selling point is their wide selection of gelato, which had a line out the door for the majority of the market. In the winter, they tend to see less business and the market is usually when business starts ramping back up.

“It’s really fun during market season and it brings in a lot of business; keeps the vibes up,” said Austin Earp, the manager of Sweet Chico.

Four Leaf Clothing Co. a newer business, decided to extend its hours for market season as a test to see if it helps business. This is the store’s first Thursday Night Market season.

“I did a lot of social media advertising to get the word out that I will be open,” said Jill Bailey, owner of Four Leaf Clothing Co.

The foot traffic during market season is very high. This leads to a mix of more sales, but also more people discovering the business in general.

“It’s been very busy; I called my husband for backup,” Bailey said.

With hope for the future, businesses appear to be happy to stay open during the market, not just for increased sales, but for the energy and the people they meet through it.

Next time you’re at farmers market, don’t forget to stop into your favorite downtown businesses, too.

