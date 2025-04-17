Hookups and health: The real talk you need

Let’s be real — dating in the digital age is basically a full-time job. One minute you’re matching, the next you’re ghosted, and somewhere in between, there’s a maybe hookup. But in the chaos of swipe culture and “What’s your Snap?” moments, there’s one thing that shouldn’t be left on read: your sexual health.

I am aware how scary the doctor is without a parent by your side. Also, making the appointment, clearing your schedule — our lives get busier as we grow up. But it’s time to start adulting!

For some, getting access to proper health care is difficult, especially as a woman. That’s why women’s health clinics are available. They cater specifically to women’s needs, offering pregnancy tests, STI/STD testing, breast health, abortions, birth control and providing resources to other clinics or doctors to help with what you need. These clinics make it safe and easy for you to make sure you’re healthy so you can keep your sexual freedom.

When a woman turns 21, it is highly recommended to get a pap smear. This isn’t only to check for STIs, but also cancer and other health issues that are not noticeable on the outside of the body. A study tracked the percentage of women from 2020-2022 who received testing for STIs/STDs. The age group of 20-30-year-olds who tested was higher in 2020 than in 2022.

Now, for men, it is recommended that they get a pap smear as well. But it’s mainly needed when men have sex with other men or have a family history of certain cancers. But if you identify as a man and have many sexual partners, it should be a routine to get an STI test done.

Practicing safe sex is a great way to ease your mind about catching any STDs/STIs, and make testing a whole lot less stressful. If you have an IUD or are on the pill, then pregnancy is mostly out of the picture. But birth control won’t stop STDs. Condoms are the best way to help prevent STDs, and many brands cater to your liking.

For the men out there who say sex feels better without a condom, are you trying to become a dad? And don’t lie, saying it’s “too small.” Condoms stretch to 18 inches all around. But even with practicing safe sex, how much trust are we putting into dating apps?

Dating sites such as Tinder, Hinge, Bumble and Grinder are most popular amongst younger people.

In 2024, it was tracked that 17% of the United States used dating apps, which translates to 60 million people. Tinder was most popular among college students, in which it was recorded that 12% use Tinder monthly. As of now, people have claimed it’s much harder to meet people organically due to social media. Instead of, “Let me take you out on a date?” it’s, “What’s your snap?” And then you never hear from them again.

With the rise of social media, Snapchat and Instagram have been major messaging platforms. But, unfortunately, what follows is that there are many people who don’t want commitment. Nothing wrong with wanting to stay single, but communicate that before sending a “good morning” text every day with heart emojis, and then I see you at a party, dancing with another girl.

If I’m being honest, I have gotten tested myself at Chico State. It was scary to make the phone call to the Wellcat Health Center, but the staff were very chill about all of it. I was nervous to be judged at first but once I sat down with a doctor, I realized this is a very routine test. While leaving the Health Center, I grabbed a free bag of condoms as well from the pharmacy.

Yes, they are free. And they come with funny memes about safe sex.

My results of the STD test came in through my email a couple days later. When I saw the word ‘negative’ written in bold letters, I let out a sigh of relief. Afterwards, I wasn’t anxious anymore and it was a weight off my shoulders.

Recently, there have been many articles published on how Gen Z is embracing hookup culture. Simply because situationships are, unfortunately, normalized with our generation. Everybody wants to be held, kissed, and taken care of, but without putting a label on anything. In some cases, this is someone’s boundary that they are comfortable with. You do everything you would do in a relationship, without the commitment to one person.

But in other cases, communication isn’t being used, and this is where people become delusional. Reader, I know you see them checking your stories, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to ask you to be their exclusive partner. And, no, that 2 a.m. snap wasn’t just to you.

According to Archival, over 80% of Gen Z agreed that because social media is ​“disrupting and modernizing ways of dating,” we are more sex positive. But there is also a rebuttal to this standard. Many have agreed that Gen Z wants to embrace the basic milestones while in a relationship. Dating, moving in together, getting married and buying a home; all of these are still goals for many people.

But with dating apps and younger people afraid of commitment, the movement for safe sex isn’t as high. Ladies, I know there’s always the “what if” factor in getting tested, but it’s better to know than not to know.

If you’re a student at Chico State, then you have access to the Wellcat Health Center. It’s easy to make appointments, get vaccines, pick up prescriptions from the pharmacy, and do STD testing along with pregnancy tests. It’s a very affordable option for students with a safe environment.

So, dear reader, to help encourage you to practice safe sex, get a sweet treat after that STD test. You deserve it Queen!

Rachel Shawver can be reached at [email protected]