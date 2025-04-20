Chico State reacts to SAVE act

Chico State students and staff criticize the SAVE act, which would require individuals to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections.

Critics of the bill argue that it is unnecessary and potentially harmful to eligible voters.

On the other hand, Republican Congressman Doug LaMalfa made a statement praising the recent passing of House Resolution 22, also known as SAVE Act, by the House of Representatives, on April 10.

“For years, blue states have exploited weak laws, creating loopholes that put our elections at risk,” LaMalfa said. “The SAVE Act is a commonsense solution that closes these gaps and ensures that only U.S. citizens can vote in federal elections, restoring trust and integrity to the process.”

“I am pleased to see the House take this important step towards protecting the sanctity of our elections and the will of the American people,” Lamalfa continued.

LaMalfa was one of 126 Republicans to sign in support of Texas v. Pennsylvania, a lawsuit which contested the results of the 2020 election.

James Carlson, a member of Students for Quality Education, a student-led organization that advocates for educational justice, disagrees with the bill and statement.

“Surprising that they’re talking about saving democracy and ensuring that only Americans can vote when that is already the case, and we have seen similar acts, not necessarily the same, but real ID, for example, of trying to create a way in order to make sure that there are no outside Americans voting,” Carlson said.

Currently the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996, prohibits noncitizens from voting in federal elections.

According to an analysis of The Heritage Foundation’s Election Fraud Cases by the Bipartisan Policy Center, only 77 instances of non-citizens voting between 1999 and 2023 were found.

Carlson also said that this statement reinforces anti-immigration rhetoric, referencing the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, and the Japanese internment camps during WWII.

“Historically we have used this kind of language, this normalization of common sense in order to push nationalistic or racist rhetoric,” Carlson said.

Devin Fernandez, the U.S. politics internship coordinator at Chico State, said the law could hinder first-time voters’ ability to register to vote, including students.

“They’re going to have to have access to a birth certificate, which their parents might have, but if the parents are in Los Angeles or San Diego, that becomes a little bit more of a burden,” Fernandez said.

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, a recent survey on government-issued identification, showed that 9.1 percent of voters or 21.3 million people don’t have ready access to documents proving citizenship.

The survey also showed racial disparity, 8% of white Americans don’t have access, compared to 11% for Americans of color

Fernandez also said that it’s feeding into the argument that there has been massive fraud in the U.S. that goes back to President Trump’s claims of election fraud after the 2020 election. Which Fernandez said was, “based without any evidence.”

The bill will now move to the senate for voting and if passed, to the president to sign.

For more information regarding voting you can visit the Chico State’s Office of Civil Engagement webpage.

