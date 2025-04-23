Kelly’s Gourmet Foods truck brings students cheesy goodness

On Wednesday afternoon I arrived back at campus after a three hour lab at the University Farm. Tired and hungry, I made the trek across campus to Kelly’s Gourmet Foods’ cheesesteak truck located by Holt Hall, a bright yellow beacon of tasty goodness calling my crabby stomach’s name. I ordered a classic cheesesteak sandwich with meat, white cheese and specifically no onions. I can’t stand onions.

Nick Thorne, the operator of the truck, swiftly prepared my sandwich in about 10 minutes. I grabbed my bag and sat down at a bench nearby, my stomach already throwing a tantrum at the mere smell of the fresh contents. I opened my sandwich and was pleasantly surprised. For a $12 item, it was a decent size, about seven inches, and had an adequate proportion of meat and cheese to my liking. If I really wanted to nitpick here, I could say that it wouldn’t hurt for the sandwich to have slightly less cheese. It was a little overpowering for my taste but was still a delicious meal.

I ate my sandwich while watching “Pride & Prejudice,” and it was truly an enjoyable culinary experience. Perhaps watching Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth argue so effortlessly made my sandwich taste even better. The meat fell off in crispy, flavorful little crumbles and the white cheese was nice and hot.

The next day I went back to the truck to learn more about their business and if students enjoyed their food as much as I did. Thorne took the time to answer my questions in the midst of taking orders and frying meat.

The truck used to switch locations between Holt Hall and Éstom Jámani Hall. Now it operates right in front of Holt Hall Monday to Friday, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. This is a clever spot to open up shop, as there is a constant flow of students walking along the creek path and filing in and out of the surrounding buildings. Thorne approximated he serves about 200 customers a week.

The menu sandwiches range from a classic cheesesteak, to bacon lovers, to chicken bacon ranch to pizza steak. Thorne said a customer favorite is similar to what I ordered, a classic cheesesteak sandwich with jalapenos as a combo meal.

A regular sized grab-and-go sandwich is $12, while a large is $24. A regular sized sandwich filled me up, so I can only imagine how much more is in a large sandwich. The truck also offers combo meals for an extra $5.50, which comes with fries or tots and a water or soda.

Some of the sandwich extras you can choose for a few more dollars include bacon, cheese sauce and extra meat. Or you could take your stomach on a risky adventure by buying loaded nachos alongside your cheesesteak.

Freshman Jose Bucio, loves to order the “bacon lovers” sandwich, which comes loaded with bacon, grilled onions, white cheese and a choice of beef or chicken.

“It’s very simple and I just like bacon,” he said with an amused smile. He also recommends trying all of the menu items at least once.

Aidan Long, senior, was trying the truck for the first time when I spoke with him. He ordered a mushroom steak with jalapenos. When asked why he chose to try the food truck today, he said it was because he saw some signs around campus advertising it and the usual truck he frequents, the Halal Platter, wasn’t there that day.

When asked what specific events the food truck will make an appearance at during the tail end of the semester, such as graduation, Thorne said he doesn’t know yet. However, the food truck will be here on campus until the last day of school and the best time to try a fresh, delicious cheese steak from Kelly’s Gourmet Foods is now.

