College of Agriculture hosting end of year events this week

The College of Agriculture is wrapping up the school year with several outreach events in the coming days. Seniors will be given free memorabilia, students will get to share their hard work and the Ag Ambassadors will finish off a busy school year.

Senior Celebration – Thursday

This event, hosted by the Chico State Career Center and the College of Agriculture, will be handing out food and alumni license plates to graduating agriculture students on Thursday outside Plumas Hall from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

The event seeks to acknowledge the agricultural graduating students of the 2024-2025 academic year. “We’re a very close knit group … We’re a family at this point,” said Luis Gomez Jr. a third-year Agricultural Business major and Ag Ambassador.

Last year, senior students were given free boba and signed a class notebook, and this year the goal of the event is to show students that “you’re leaving but we still care.” Gomez said.

Excellence in Agriculture Showcase – Friday

The showcase will take place on Friday at 2:30 p.m. at the University Farm Pavilion for the Chico community to attend. Here, agriculture students are given the opportunity to showcase their research and earn some awards at a ceremony that will take place at 4 p.m.

Students will be presenting their hard work to their families, peers, professors and the rest of the school community. Dr. David Hassenzahl, the Dean of the College of Natural Sciences and the College of Agriculture’s interim dean, will also be present.

“I think it’s important because we like to highlight what our students do … lots of hours, a lot of tears and sweat. Showcasing the hard work we put in,” Gomez said. It is meant to honor and recognize “students who put in extra work besides their regular class duties.”

Ag Ambassadors Spring Fling – Sunday

Held this Sunday at the University Farm Pavilion at 5 p.m. a social and ceremonial event will be wrapping up the school year for Ag Ambassadors members. There will be some awards given and the new officer team for next semester will be announced.

Chico State students can stay updated on College of Agriculture events by contacting the Student Success and Retention Office at 530-898-4262.

Elena Mendonsa can be reached at [email protected]