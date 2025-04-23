Class of 2025 keeps timeless tradition alive

Graduating students, friends, faculty and community members gathered outside Kendall Hall to preserve the graduating class of 2025’s memorabilia, commemorating their time at Chico State.

The ceremony began with three students from Associated Students speaking to the surrounding crowd about the importance of the time capsule, which contained T-shirts, reflections, tickets to shows, photos and textbooks, among other physical items.

Chico State President Steve Perez stepped forward and spoke to the eager crowd, emphasizing the importance of events like the time capsule. He encouraged attendees to reflect on “what we’ve accomplished, what we’ve experienced as a group, and we accomplish that by looking back in time.”

Perez stepped back and the time capsule was nestled into the ground. Soon-to-be graduates walked forward to shovel dirt from tubs to shield the memories, solidifying them until the capsule would be reopened in 50 years.

In years past, a time capsule would be buried until being uncovered 50 years later, allowing for the community to catch a glimpse of Chico State’s past. The tradition was discontinued in 1969 but rekindled in 2000 by the Associated Students and Alumni Association.

The next class that will be able to open a time capsule will be the class of 2050.

Gallery // 4 Photos Lexi Lynn While dirt is being shoveled over top of the time capsule, others capture the moment by taking photos. Photo taken by Lexi Lynn on April 23.

Miguel Fuentes, a student majoring in computer animation and game development, attended an event in the Bell Memorial Union for people to place a memory from Chico State into the time capsule.

He reflected on his small groups in class, making games and designing levels, sharing that it was among his fondest memories at Chico State.

“It was the time when I learned to be a level designer and I learned that was one of my greatest skills,,” Fuentes said.

Second-year master’s student Humberto Partida is the commissioner of student engagement in advocacy and helped coordinate the event. He shared that he was unable to attend his graduating classes’ time capsule event in 2023. Despite this, he was happy to help officiate the event.

Francesca Smith, a senior majoring in business marketing, reflected on what the time capsule event meant to her.

“It’s been a really great way to connect with my class, and it’s a really bittersweet moment celebrating the end of something so special,” she said.

Smith said that living in Chico has shaped her as a person.

“I’m sad to leave but excited for the journey ahead of me,” Smith said.

Madison Kelley, a senior majoring in business administration, helped plan the event. Kelley said that she had helped in years past, and planning it for her own class has been even more special.

“I feel like this event really just brings everything to life that we’ve been here for the past four years,” Kelley said.

Chris Hutton and Lexi Lynn can be reached at [email protected]