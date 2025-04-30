Student Spotlight: Nicolette Aarons

For Nicolette Aarons, photography isn’t just a hobby; it’s a way to bottle up joy, passion and memories so they can be relived for years. Now at Chico State, whether she’s capturing the magic of live theater or the pride in a graduate’s smile, Nicolette continues to find beauty through the lens, turning life’s milestones into lasting works of art.

Aarons’ first memory of photography was Christmas Eve when she was seven-years-old. Her grandparents gave her a tiny pink Kodak camera. At first, it was snapping pictures of the presents under the Christmas tree, family and friends and the wonderful dinner her grandmother had cooked. But as the years went on, that camera captured her childhood memories.

Growing up in Foster City in the Bay Area, Aarons was surrounded by ocean views and landscapes of San Francisco. She recalls taking walks with her grandfather, who enjoyed watching the planes take off from the airport. Her love for the outdoors grew as she began taking more walks during the pandemic. Foster City has many bike paths and walkways, places she explored that one can’t access by car. She found many parks and spots to sit by the water and began to take landscape photos.

In 2020, Aarons realized she wanted to take photography seriously. During the pandemic, she needed a hobby, and in the stillness of lockdown she found serenity behind the lens, capturing the natural beauty around her. It became her escape, a way to focus on something creative. Seeing her passion grow, her dad surprised her with a new camera and a lighting set. He said to her, “I think you can do this. I got this for you, and I think you will use it well.” That small act of support marked a turning point, fueling her confidence and solidifying her desire to pursue photography with purpose.

When the time of choosing colleges came around, Aarons wanted to pursue biology. She had toured the science department at Chico State and was very impressed with the buildings and community. Her older sister was an alumnus of the University, so it was a school she already knew very well. She recalls driving up to watch her sister perform in the school musicals and plays. But the theater program wasn’t originally on the bucket list for Nicolette.

With little dance background, she signed up for musical theater dance class in her first semester. She wanted to take a fun class as an outlet for all her science-based classes. But, she wasn’t expecting to fall in love with the dance department. After some contemplation, she decided to add the dance minor to her degree that same year.

“Chico is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” Aarons said. “I found my friends, I found my love, I’m so happy I went to Chico.”

During the fall of 2022, Chico State was putting on a production of Cabaret. To this day, the show is still talked about in the theater department. Aarons had asked to shadow Matt Bates, a media production specialist who takes photos of events on campus, to watch him take photos of the last run through before opening night of Cabaret. Halfway through the show, Bates had to leave to photograph another event. Everyone asked who was going to stay to capture the final songs of the show. Nicolette offered her services, and she took gorgeous pictures that were featured on the theater’s social media and website.

In the spring of her freshman year, she was asked to take photos for The Wizard of Oz alongside Matt Bates.

“Photographing cabaret, and the Wizard of Oz my freshman year at Chico State made me realize that I get as much enjoyment from photographing live theater as I do performing on stage,” Aarons said. “And because of those two experiences, I decided to change my major from a BA in chemistry to a BA in media arts and fully pursue photography.”

Shortly after her accomplishments in her freshman year, it wasn’t long before seniors were asking her for graduation photos. By her sophomore year, her clients expanded to the majority of the theater department, who had spread the word of Aarons’ work. With already being experienced in headshots and live performances, graduation photos came naturally to her. She is a very creative director who makes her clients feel comfortable and confident.

“I love taking grad photos,” she said. “I feel like it is such an important time to commemorate after all the work that person has done, and also you see the true joy and confidence of the client and how proud they are to be where they are, and I feel like I am privileged to capture that moment and preserve it.”

For the remainder of her time at Chico State, she will continue her passion for photography. Capturing live theater, headshots, events and graduation photos. She intends to make the most out of her senior year. Along with auditioning for all the plays and musicals, and Unity in Motion. Post-graduation, one of her goals is to open her very own studio that offers all kinds of photography. She would like to stay close to Foster City and photograph live theater in the Bay Area. Until Aarons’ senior year rolls around, make sure to check out her Instagram to see her work or schedule photography for yourself.

Rachel Shawver can be reached at [email protected]