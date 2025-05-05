Wildcats finish season with series split against Sonoma State

The Chico State softball team concluded its 2025 season over the weekend against Sonoma State, earning a series split.

The Wildcats’ offense managed a single run in each game of Friday’s doubleheader, however, it was enough to secure the game-one win.

Amelie Valdez opened the series with an outstanding complete game performance in the 1-0 win. After giving up a leadoff hit to start the game, Valdez switched gears and threw six hitless innings.

The Wildcat offense recorded five hits but didn’t get on the board until the sixth inning. Hannah Levy led off with a double and Marissa Anderson followed with a shot into center field to drive in the winning run.

In game two, Kylie Loeretscher and Chloey Swenson shared the circle as the Wildcats were once again held at one run in the 7-1 defeat.

The Wildcats were quiet at the plate as Itzell De Los Rios and Aiyana Curry were responsible for the team’s three hits. They got into scoring position multiple times, but couldn’t deliver in key moments, leaving runners stranded on base.

“We needed to adjust our timing with the pitcher’s changeup,” Head Coach Angel Shamblin said.

Saturday’s doubleheader also marked Chico State’s senior day, when they celebrated the sole senior, Elisa Haas. Haas made the most of her farewell, tallying three hits and three RBIs over both games.

The third game was a close battle when the two teams traded leads before the Seawolves pulled ahead 5-4. After an RBI single by Anderson in the first inning, Haas followed with a single that drove in two more for an early 3-0 lead.

A pair of walks and a triple allowed the Seawolves to tie it after the third inning. Both teams scored a run in the fourth and remained tied with four apiece.

The Seawolves strung together two singles to get into scoring position, and a fielder’s choice broke the tie for the go-ahead and winning run.

The final game of the series consisted of back-and-forth scoring between the two teams, where the Wildcats came out on top with a 9-5 victory. The Seawolves took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but the Wildcats responded immediately when De Los Rios launched a two-run home run to left field.

After an hour rain delay, the Seawolves quickly regained the lead in the third inning, taking advantage of an error and a fielder’s choice that set up a two-RBI single.

The Wildcats sparked a fifth-inning rally with leadoff singles from Kennedy Gustin and Ali Lewis, setting up RBIs from Levy, Curry and Anderson. The Seawolves added two runs in an attempt at a comeback in the sixth, but it was short-lived when Curry answered with a three-run bomb to push the lead to four.

Valdez closed out her twelfth complete game with her eleventh win as the Wildcats ended their season with a 22-24 overall record and 14-22 in conference.

