How bike-friendly is Chico State?

When moving to college a big question for those without a car is, “How am I supposed to get anywhere?” Whether you couldn’t get a parking permit, don’t have a license, or simply don’t want to waste money on gas, an alternative often catches the attention of students: bikes.

Biking is a quick and convenient way to get to class, especially when you’re running late. However, it may not be as easy as it seems.

Beyond pedestrian safety, another main concern of students is bike theft. Unfortunately, bike theft is fairly common here, and those wire bike locks aren’t stopping anyone. Even bikes locked up on campus and by the dorms get stolen. On campus, “We typically see 5-6 bike thefts a month,” Chief of University Police Christopher Nicodemus said.

“Bike theft is a problem that I am hugely worried about. If I have to leave my bike somewhere, I always lock it up, and I try not to leave it anywhere for longer than a couple hours,” said Ari Boling, a junior anthropology major who biked frequently before getting a car.

Students, unfortunately, have to be very conscious about where and when they leave their bikes unattended. Leaving them unattended for even a few hours could lead to theft. Even outside of a classroom on campus, bikes and even their accessories can get stolen.

“I had extra tubes and patch kits stolen out of my bike bag while my bike was locked up on campus.” Owen Messer, a sophomore recording arts major, said. He later got his bike stolen after locking it right in front of his apartment.

Another issue is the accessibility of bike racks. A very common space like the Meriam Library should have bike racks readily available. This is evident by the number of bikes seen locked to the benches just outside the doors, often seen with a note stapled to them reading “I am not a bike lock.” Although there is a bike rack by the Student Services Center, having one closer to the library would be more convenient.

We almost got what we wanted. There is a new bike rack by the BSS building, but with a catch: you have to pay to use it. Unsurprisingly, there is often only one bike inside the cage, and instead, students and faculty opt to lock their bikes on the outside of the cage.

Is bike theft so bad that we need to pay for a lock inside a lock? Or is it just another way for college students to spend money they don’t have?

Despite all these frustrations, Chico has a gold-level Bicycle Friendly Community – a positive recognition. Meaning there are plenty of bike lanes, flat terrain and an active cycling culture.

“Chico’s urban area is nearly flat everywhere, making its topography perfect for biking culture. Our Chico Bicycle Master Plan lays out our existing bicycle infrastructure and future bike accessibility goals,” Councilmember Katie Hawley said.

But does the gold-level recognition really reflect how students experience biking on and around campus? For some, it does, and Chico provides a great space for it. For others, it feels more like a high-stakes obstacle course — weaving through crowds, dodging scooters and hoping the next sharp turn doesn’t end in disaster.

Surrounding campus, biking becomes riskier. Hawley pointed out some problem areas near the university.

“The most disastrous examples of this include the ‘bike lane’ on Nord Ave, the ‘bike route’ along West Sacramento Avenue, and the lack of physical protection for bikers along Warner Street where so many students ride daily … I believe that has been in-part a result of a lack of political representation of these neighborhoods for decades,” Hawley said.

There is work being done to make changes to the current infrastructure, such as the 20th Street Pedestrian Bridge, a new class I elevated bikeway crossing above East 20th Street. This big project has been funded by the Active Transportation Program, Federal CMAQ, and local accounts to bring a safe bike path in an otherwise busy and dangerous area for cyclists.

If you plan to strictly bike on campus, bringing a bike to Chico State may be right for you. Students should still be mindful of what they keep on their bikes, what locks to use and what they lock their bikes to. Riding off campus is another story, but improvements are being made.

To improve the state of transportation and bike-friendliness of Chico, it is important to speak out at City Council meetings, write emails to city council members about concerns regarding road conditions that could affect biking and don’t stop biking.

Maya DeHoyos can be reached at [email protected]