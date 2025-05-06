‘Everyone has a story’: Provost Leslie Cornick reflects on her journey

“Your path doesn’t have to be linear – and sometimes the more interesting path is the one that is not linear,” said Provost Leslie Cornick. The provost and vice president of Academic Affairs has lived nothing short of an unpredictable life trajectory.

Growing up in Westlake Village, Cornick described herself as “precocious, outspoken and direct.” She recalled a time in elementary school when her teacher made her write, “I will not be loquacious” on the chalkboard for chattering too much with friends.

Her energetic personality paired well with her love for musical theater. She said that she had a passion for singing, dancing and acting. Along with theater, she said that she had an obsession with the ocean.

When Cornick was 16-years-old, her mother passed away.

“I really went off the rails for a while,” Cornick reflected.

After floundering for a few years, she applied to Cal State Northridge. Still struggling with the trauma associated with her mother’s passing, she said that the application process was difficult for her.

Cornick was admitted into Northridge’s business program with guidance from her dad, who advised her to go into a practical field instead of theater. But after one semester, Cornick dropped out, convinced that business wasn’t the right fit for her.

She spent the next five years working a variety of jobs, including bartending, cocktail waitressing and working at a bank in her hometown. Cornick took somewhat random classes at her local community college until she took intro to marine biology – and it finally clicked.

Cornick finished her Associate in Science in biology at the same junior college her mother attended. She continued her education at the University of California San Diego, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in anthropology.

Though she described the rest of her educational journey with brevity, Cornick devoted many more years to earning her master’s degree from San Francisco State University in behavioral biology and obtained her PhD from Texas A&M in wildlife biology.

Her studies have led her to remote places that many people only dream of going. Cornick recounted the opportunity she had to complete her postdoctoral work in the Antarctic and perform research for her PhD in Alaska.

Despite the compelling nature of her work, Cornick admitted that she felt behind more often than not.

“I’ve spent my whole career feeling like I needed to catch up with the rest of my cohort,” Cornick said.

She lamented that she wishes she would have given herself more grace.

After finishing her studies, Cornick realized she wanted to help students have a better experience than she had throughout school. Without having a solid support group or mentor, she said that it was hard to navigate the challenges that accompanied being a first-generation college student.

Her father – who didn’t graduate high school – became a pilot in the Air Force and continued his career in aviation after leaving the Air Force. Her mother went to community college when Cornick was in middle school to become a registered nurse.

Cornick has worked in administration for a number of years now, with roles ranging from professor to dean. She took the position of provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at Chico State in January of 2024.

Cornick compared her role as provost to Russian nesting dolls, emphasizing that every day looks different. Though her position assumes more risk than previous positions she’s held, she said that it’s worth it.

“I love my job. I love this university. There is nothing that I wouldn’t do for our students if I think that it’s the right thing to do,” Cornick said.

In recent months Cornick has received sharp criticism from the campus community on her handling of the “reimagining of academic affairs” initiative.

“Something that I appreciate about Chico State is the passion and love that people are bringing to these conversations, even when those conversations are hard,” she said.

Cornick said that she admires the students who are willing to ask hard questions and have the courage to come forth with their concerns. She said that her door is always open to students who want to have conversations, and she prioritizes transparency and compassion.

Though Cornick prioritizes leading with empathy, many students and faculty have pushed back against her leadership regarding Academic Affairs.

Amid the controversy that has sparked around Academic Affairs, Cornick said that she doesn’t take anything personally. She said that she recognizes that students take issue with her duties as provost – separate from herself as an individual.

“If people are making decisions that you don’t agree with, it’s easy to make assumptions about their motivations,” Cornick said. “I always want to lead with love, because everyone has a story. Sometimes it’s tough love, but it’s still love.”

Lexi Lynn can be reached at [email protected].