Chico Unplugged is out, Chico Plugged In is… in?

With Chico Unplugged — a tradition for upcoming student artists — getting cancelled this semester, students weren’t ready to let the music die. The Audio Engineering Society, SOTA Productions, and the newly founded musicology club worked together to create something new.

Held on a sunny Friday afternoon, the event took place on Trinity Lawn as students and passersby gathered or briefly stopped to listen. While Chico Unplugged featured a competitive crowded scene, Plugged In offered another opportunity. With low stakes, no prize and no judges, there were just good vibes and community.

The show featured solo artists performing one to three original songs, except for the three-member band D-VA.

“Vibes are up,” performer and organizer Madalén Cortez said, who helped coordinate the event through SOTA. “I don’t even need my headphones in, just straight live music.”

Maya DeHoyos can be reached at [email protected]