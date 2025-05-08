Chico Unplugged is out, Chico Plugged In is… in?

Held on a sunny Friday afternoon, the event took place on Trinity Lawn as students and passersby gathered or briefly stopped to listen. While Chico Unplugged featured a competitive crowded scene, Plugged In offered another opportunity. With low stakes, no prize and no judges, there were just good vibes and community.
The show featured solo artists performing one to three original songs, except for the three-member band D-VA.
“Vibes are up,” performer and organizer Madalén Cortez said, who helped coordinate the event through SOTA. “I don’t even need my headphones in, just straight live music.”
Maya DeHoyos is a first-year Business Administration and English Studies major. She is from Grass Valley, a small town just a couple of hours away from Chico. With a love for writing, Maya is excited to be entering her first semester at The Orion. Outside of school, she can be found working on her art, attending local music shows, playing drums, or exploring the surrounding nature.