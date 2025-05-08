Advertisement
Chico Unplugged is out, Chico Plugged In is… in?

After the cancellation of Chico Unplugged, several groups came together to create a new student music showcase
Byline photo of Maya DeHoyos
Maya DeHoyos, Reporter // May 8, 2025
Maya DeHoyos
D-VA, the final act of Chico Plugged In, brings chaotic, good vibes to those who stuck around until the end. Photo taken by Maya DeHoyos on March 2.

With Chico Unplugged —  a tradition for upcoming student artists — getting cancelled this semester, students weren’t ready to let the music die. The Audio Engineering Society, SOTA Productions, and the newly founded musicology club worked together to create something new. 

Held on a sunny Friday afternoon, the event took place on Trinity Lawn as students and passersby gathered or briefly stopped to listen. While Chico Unplugged featured a competitive crowded scene, Plugged In offered another opportunity. With low stakes, no prize and no judges, there were just good vibes and community. 

The show featured solo artists performing one to three original songs, except for the three-member band D-VA

“Vibes are up,” performer and organizer Madalén Cortez said, who helped coordinate the event through SOTA. “I don’t even need my headphones in, just straight live music.” 

Stephan Barger, who helped form the musicology club and put on the event, shows his excitement for this show, often stopping by the attendees to say hi. With the efforts of so many people, the show felt like the definition of a DIY campus community effort. Photo taken by Maya DeHoyos on March 2. (Maya DeHoyos)
Markus Lucian gets some help from the audio crew. Markus played some slow, original, indie songs, perfect for the hot weather day, where friends and newcomers were welcomed. Markus has four singles out on Spotify. Photo taken by Maya DeHoyos on March 2. (Maya DeHoyos)
Hanon Nakamura plays piano and sings a couple of heartfelt original songs. With her friends recording and cheering her on, Hanon created an emotional atmosphere where students came together to support each other. Photo taken by Maya DeHoyos on March 2. (Maya DeHoyos)
The crowd has some fun as D-VA plays. With childlike wonder, some students take their shoes off, run and do what I can only describe as “friendly moshing” in the grass. Photo taken by Maya DeHoyos on March 2. (Maya DeHoyos)
Madalén Cortez previously planned to perform at Chico Unplugged, but instead performed and helped organize this event noting that “It came together a lot faster than I would have thought” after Chico Unplugged got cancelled. She played a couple original songs that can be found on her Spotify. Photo taken by Maya DeHoyos on March 2. (Maya DeHoyos)
Who are these D-VAs! Opening with an original “fucked shit,” D-VA is a punk band who’s not afraid to show who they are. They recently released “cat piss” on Spotify, a high energy song and a must-listen. Photo taken by Maya DeHoyos on March 2. (Maya DeHoyos)
Bringing a more intense feel with some metal, Ricky Reinl shreds on his Dean Dime-O-Flame ML guitar. With his flaming guitar, playing “Walk” by Pantara, he gathered quite a group of people to do some light headbanging. Ricky is a former member of Black Mantis, a metal band from Redding. He is now looking to create or join a band closer to home. Photo taken by Maya DeHoyos on March 2. (Maya DeHoyos)
Christian Hutson performing an original rap song filled with raw emotion. Christian is inspired by “Life experiences and other forms of art. It could be anything, from a certain moment of my life or a certain scene of a movie. The inspiration is everywhere.” Christian’s music can be found through his website. Photo taken by Maya DeHoyos on March 2. (Maya DeHoyos)
Wrapping up the day, D-VAs drummer Thistle Garder killed it with some double kick patterns definitely pulling from hardcore influence. Photo taken by Maya DeHoyos on March 2. (Maya DeHoyos)
Yoseb, a local rapper from Chico brings the energy as he performs a few originals and entertains the audience. Yoseb has a single “Hot” released as well as merch which can be found through his website. He is currently working on an EP. Photo taken by Maya DeHoyos on March 2. (Maya DeHoyos)

 

Maya DeHoyos can be reached at [email protected]

