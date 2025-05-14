Advertisement
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Advertisement
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

The class of 2025 graduate students walk the stage to receive their masters degree

After years of dedication and balancing school with life, students accept their masters degree
Byline photo of Chris Hutton
Chris Hutton, Entertainment and Features Editor // May 14, 2025
At 8:24 the cannons went off, marking the end of graduation. Photo taken by Chris Hutton on May 14.

Under a cloudless Wednesday sky, with sunlight radiating down to the anxious and excited crowds below, graduate students march onto the lawn of University Stadium. The expanse of grass was covered in black, fold-up chairs which sat facing a large stage bearing a banner with Chico State’s insignia. 

Tess Shelton, who gave the commencement speech, was captain of the 2024 cyber security team at Chico State and won first place at the national cyber league competition. Photo taken by Chris Hutton on May 14.

Tess Shelton, who is graduating with a masters in computer science and intends to get her PHD, gave the commencement speech. She commended her fellow graduates on facing the difficulties of balancing life, work and school and persevering through it all to be at graduation and to be receiving their diploma. “We beat the odds because we set a goal and stuck to it,” Shelton said. “Behind every ‘I can’t’ someone helped us reprogram that to ‘I can.’”

Many students had traveled from all over California to partake in their graduation ceremony. Some were working a full time job and opted to go through their masters program online. 

Juan Bergos, graduating with his MBA, said that he was grateful of the online option so he could continue balancing work and school. He plans to use his masters degree to help him move up the ladder at his job. 

Whitney Kay, graduating with a masters in social science, said that she commuted from Redding, and during her time obtaining her bachelors at Chico State she was completely online. She plans to go into human resources.

At the end of the long, difficult road many graduates shared tips of wisdom for students who are struggling to balance their demanding workload with everyday life. 

DSC_0274
The hooding ceremony, while traditionally done by a professor, was performed by each individual before walking up onto the stage. Photo taken by Chris Hutton on May 14.

Claudia Garcia found the small class sizes helped her collaborate more closely with her instructors and classmates, “Don’t be afraid to take that first step,” Garcia said. She is receiving her masters in public administration and wants to be an analyst for the State Department.

Rubin Barriga, graduating with a masters in social work, encouraged students to reach out for help even if it’s scary. He encouraged students who are struggling with classes, to see their academic advisor and go to their instructors’ office hours, which he said was a lot of help to him in his journey at Chico State. 

President Perez engaged the crowd by asking them to cheer as he pointed to their section. Photo taken by Chris Hutton on May 14.

When Chico State President Steve Perez took the stage he lifted up the crowd, calling for energy and excitement on a night like graduation. He implored the graduates to take their degree, “…earned with talent, hard work and dedication,” and think of the impact graduates want to leave on the world – “do something good.” 

Some students already have jobs lined up. Emily Rosa is going to work at an elementary school to do speech pathology. Rosa had spent 6-years in Chico and said that there was nowhere else she would’ve wanted to receive her education, she said that she felt “endless support and positive energy with so many opportunities.” 

The remaining graduation ceremonies are as follows:

  • College of Communication and Education on Thursday at 7 p.m.
  • College of Engineering, Computer Science, and Construction Management, College of Agriculture on Friday at 7 p.m.
  • College of Behavioral Health and Social Sciences (ceremony 1) on Saturday at 9 a.m.
  • College of Behavioral Health and Social Sciences (ceremony 2), College of Business on Saturday at 7 p.m.
  • College of Humanities and Fine Arts, College of Natural Sciences on Sunday at 9 a.m.

Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected]

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Chris Hutton
Chris Hutton, Entertainment and Features Editor
Chris Hutton is the entertainment and features editor for Spring 2025. He is a third-year majoring in journalism and minoring in media arts. Coming off an invigorating semester of reporting on the community in all things arts and entertainment, he is eager to start the new semester with fresh ideas and unique stories. When Chris isn’t writing stories for The Orion, you can find him rock climbing or trying out whatever hobby he is trying to get into at the moment. He loves exploring and keeping an eye out for that next story idea.  