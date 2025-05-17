Graduates from the College of Engineering, Computer Science, Construction Management and Agriculture accept their bachelor’s degree

As the sun set on Friday night and cheers echoed through the air, over 600 graduating Chico State students from the college of engineering and the college of agriculture became alumni.

The college of engineering, computer science and construction management, along with the college of agriculture, celebrated their commencement in University Stadium.

When waiting in line to walk onto the field for graduation, computer science graduate Evan Goertzen said, “I just turned in my last final today, it doesn’t really feel like school is over.”

Another student, Jordan Hearn, graduating with a degree in animal science, was eager to graduate.

“I’m excited, it’s finally here! It took me six years,” Hearn said.

This excitement didn’t stop there. As music blasted from the speakers and students flocked to the field, their family and friends packed into the bleachers and fought for any open seat left in the shade.

Provost Leslie Cornick welcomed everyone, followed by the singing of the “Star Spangled Banner” by musical theater student Olivia Moffat.

President Steve Perez then took the stage, getting the crowd excited and energized.

“Let’s get ready to graduate,” Steve Perez said.

Perez reflected on the journey these students went on. He noted that there were conversations and disagreements, but concluded with the fact that the wildcat community always continues to work together.

Perez then passed the microphone to the commencement speaker, Cyanna Iniguez.

“If I could, I would place a mirror in front of you all, so that you can see yourself in the perspective of others, to show you how great you truly are,” Iniguez said.

With tears welling in her eyes, Iniguez spoke on her unique journey at Chico State and how it has helped shape her into the person she is today.

“I think I am the most proud of myself and my colleagues, we are graduating from the hardest major here at Chico State, and we’re the future,” Iniguez said before the ceremony.

As the names were announced students proudly walked across the stage to shake Perez’s hand, tears of joy, shouts of excitement and hugs of pure admiration filled the field.

“I finished, I finished, thank you so much,” a graduate exclaimed to a teacher as they hugged after they walked the stage.

“Did I pass the final?” another graduate asked his professor as he walked back to his seat.

Perez took the stage again, this time to confirm that the students had met all the requirements for their degree, and again congratulated them on their accomplishments.

“You will always be a Chico State Wildcat,” Perez said as the confetti cannons exploded, caps flew in the air, and the fight song erupted from the speakers.

“We are going to change the world and define the future, because we are Chico State Wildcats,” Evan Goertzen said.

The remaining ceremonies are as follows:

College of Behavioral Health and Social Sciences (ceremony 2), College of Business on Saturday at 7 p.m.

College of Humanities and Fine Arts, College of Natural Sciences on Sunday at 9 a.m.

Brynna Garcia can be reached at [email protected]